P6 Technologies Launches Life Cycle Analysis for Biogas solution, Accelerating the Industry's Ability to Expand and Make Improvements to RNG Facilities

Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) is produced by biogas facilities and then injected into existing natural gas pipelines, becoming accessible for general use. Additionally, some RNG is used to power generators connected to the local power grid. This means your home could be using natural gas or electricity generated from local farms processing manure, landfills processing waste, wastewater facilities, or even restaurants or farms converting organic food waste into biogas.

"It is important to P6 that we help the industries that are having an immediate environmental impact. Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) producers are working to capture methane emissions from farms, landfills, and organic food waste that otherwise would have been released into the environment. The P6 solution will help accelerate the expansion of these facilities by making it faster to perform and LCA on new sites and to capture the information needed to submit a pathway to regulatory bodies such as California where RNG is considered a low-carbon fuel and currently qualifies for LCFS credits" says Joe Berti, CEO of P6 Technologies. Many governments are actively supporting biogas projects through policies, incentives, and subsidies. These measures encourage investment and adoption of biogas technologies. "It is great to get the support from governments, but it is important for entrepreneurs and investors to focus on solving these problems. Technology companies can move quickly and have an immediate impact making the circular economy real." says Joe Berti, CEO of P6.

Performing LCA provides crucial insights into the amount of methane prevented from entering the atmosphere at RNG production sites. P6's comprehensive capabilities enable the measurement of this impact and other critical factors across various types of existing and future facilities. As industries prioritize reducing methane emissions and adopting renewable energy, P6's dedication to innovation equips the biogas sector with essential tools for managing regulatory compliance, evaluating sites, and tracking performance effectively.

To learn more about the P6 for Biogas LCA solution visit https://p6technologies.com/biogas or visit booth number 736 at Biogas Americas in Savanna, GA on May 13th – 16th https://p6technologies.com/resources/p6-biogas-americas-conference-may-2024/.

