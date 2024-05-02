P6 Technologies Launches Life Cycle Analysis for Biogas solution, Accelerating the Industry's Ability to Expand and Make Improvements to RNG Facilities

P6 Technologies, Inc., the leader in Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) software for renewable fuels, biogas, and chemical companies, today announced the launch of its LCA for Biogas cloud-based software solution. The P6 LCA for Biogas solution further positions P6 for accelerated growth as it develops software solutions that are critical towards accelerating the reduction of emissions such as methane from dairy farms, landfills, wastewater facilities and from organic food waste.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P6 Technologies, Inc., the leader in Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) software for renewable fuels, biogas, and chemical companies, today announced the launch of its LCA for Biogas cloud-based software solution. This marks a significant milestone for P6 as the Biogas market is rapidly expanding, requiring enterprise solutions that scale. The P6 LCA for Biogas solution further positions P6 for accelerated growth as it develops software solutions that are critical towards accelerating the reduction of emissions such as methane from dairy farms. The P6 solution, helps companies evaluate both existing and new sites, generating regulatory documentation and tracking site performance once sites become operational.
"We chose P6 because they are developing a solution that is tailor made for biofuels and we needed an enterprise-grade solution to help us automate and simplify Life Cycle Analysis for our RNG sites. Calgren can also benefit from the tool's ability to perform scenario analysis and forecasting," says Travis Lane, CEO of Calgren Renewable Fuels.
Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) is produced by biogas facilities and then injected into existing natural gas pipelines, becoming accessible for general use. Additionally, some RNG is used to power generators connected to the local power grid. This means your home could be using natural gas or electricity generated from local farms processing manure, landfills processing waste, wastewater facilities, or even restaurants or farms converting organic food waste into biogas.
"It is important to P6 that we help the industries that are having an immediate environmental impact. Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) producers are working to capture methane emissions from farms, landfills, and organic food waste that otherwise would have been released into the environment. The P6 solution will help accelerate the expansion of these facilities by making it faster to perform and LCA on new sites and to capture the information needed to submit a pathway to regulatory bodies such as California where RNG is considered a low-carbon fuel and currently qualifies for LCFS credits" says Joe Berti, CEO of P6 Technologies. Many governments are actively supporting biogas projects through policies, incentives, and subsidies. These measures encourage investment and adoption of biogas technologies. "It is great to get the support from governments, but it is important for entrepreneurs and investors to focus on solving these problems. Technology companies can move quickly and have an immediate impact making the circular economy real." says Joe Berti, CEO of P6.
Performing LCA provides crucial insights into the amount of methane prevented from entering the atmosphere at RNG production sites. P6's comprehensive capabilities enable the measurement of this impact and other critical factors across various types of existing and future facilities. As industries prioritize reducing methane emissions and adopting renewable energy, P6's dedication to innovation equips the biogas sector with essential tools for managing regulatory compliance, evaluating sites, and tracking performance effectively.
To learn more about the P6 for Biogas LCA solution visit https://p6technologies.com/biogas or visit booth number 736 at Biogas Americas in Savanna, GA on May 13th – 16th https://p6technologies.com/resources/p6-biogas-americas-conference-may-2024/.
