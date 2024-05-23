P6 Technologies Launches Life Cycle Analysis for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) solution, Accelerating the Industry's Ability to Launch of SAF Facilities

P6 Technologies, Inc., the leader in Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) software for renewable fuels, SAF, and chemical companies, today announced the launch of its LCA for SAF cloud-based software solution. Post this

P6 Technologies, Inc., the leader in Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) software for renewable fuels, SAF, and chemical companies, today announced the launch of its LCA for SAF cloud-based software solution. This marks a significant milestone for P6 as the SAF market is rapidly expanding, requiring enterprise solutions that scale. The P6 LCA for SAF solution further positions P6 for accelerated growth as it develops software solutions that are critical towards accelerating the reduction of emissions from jet fuel combustion. The P6 solution helps companies evaluate planned and existing sites. Regardless of whether a company produces SAF from Biomass or from Ethanol, the P6 solution easily to generates LCA documentation during the design phase of a project and once operational, allows a company to track site performance.

"P6 is the software platform of choice for SAF projects because they have developed a solution that is tailor made for SAF. The industry needs an enterprise-grade software solution to help automate and simplify Life Cycle Analysis. Companies embarking on projects will benefit from the tool's ability to perform scenario analysis and forecasting," says Thierry Pilenko, P6 co-founder and former TechnipFMC Executive Chairman.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is produced by SAF facilities and then blended with traditional jet fuel and is now becoming available for general use by commercial airlines. "It is important to P6 that we help the industries that are having an immediate environmental impact. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) producers are working hard to bring facilities online or to capture investment for new facilities. The P6 solution helps accelerate the launch of SAF facilities by making it faster to perform and LCA on planned sites, letting our customer run scenarios quickly and model their plants output." says Joe Berti, CEO of P6 Technologies. Many governments and research organizations are either actively supporting or are planning to support SAF projects through policies, incentives, and planned subsidies. The P6 solution can help measure and encourage investment and adoption of SAF technologies. "It is important to obtain the support from governments via incentives, but it is also critical that entrepreneurs and investors focus on solving these problems helping the SAF industry to achieve scale. Technology companies can move quickly accelerating overall impact on the environment." says Joe Berti, CEO of P6. Performing LCA provides crucial insights into the Carbon Intensity (CI) for SAF production sites. P6's comprehensive capabilities enable the measurement of the CI score and other critical factors for a site.

To learn more about the P6 for SAF LCA solution visit https://p6technologies.com/transportation-fuels/ or visit the kiosk at SAF Congress in Amsterdam on May 22nd and 23rd.

About P6 Technologies:

P6 Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of product life cycle assessment software, providing an enterprise platform in the market for performing life cycle analysis empowering businesses to achieve their sustainability goals and attain market leadership by providing a platform that measures carbon foot printing and other human and environmental impacts. The P6 software as a service solution takes the complexity out of producing a life cycle assessment and measures carbon intensity and GHG emissions for products in the energy sector, renewable fuel, SAF and chemical industries. Learn more at https://p6technologies.com

