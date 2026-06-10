PA-Based Members 1st Named a Top Regional Credit Union in Newsweek's 2026 Ranking

Members 1st Federal Credit Union has earned recognition as one of the top-rated credit unions in Pennsylvania, landing on Newsweek's 2026 America's Best Credit Unions list following an independent evaluation of more than 8,800 financial institutions nationwide.

ENOLA, Pa., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Members 1st Federal Credit Union was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Credit Unions for 2026, ranking among the top in Pennsylvania. The selection, conducted by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, evaluated over 8,800 financial institutions nationwide to identify the top 500. For Pennsylvania residents, this distinction provides independent third-party validation that sets Members 1st apart from most local competitors.

What Criteria Determine the Top-Rated Credit Unions in Pennsylvania?

The leading credit unions in Pennsylvania were determined by evaluating factors, such as financial health, member-focused services and digital accessibility. The assessment was anchored in feedback from over 140,000 customers and covered 12 key dimensions, including customer service, fees, interest rates, and member benefits. The methodology included a review of social media and app ratings, as well as two years of media monitoring. Financial metrics, including credit quality and profitability, were also considered.

The methodology also incorporated social media reviews, app store ratings, and years of press and media monitoring. Other key metrics included financial indicators such as credit quality and profitability. For Pennsylvania credit union members, this comprehensive evaluation offers a robust benchmark, highlighting the institutions most trusted across the state.

What Sets Members 1st Apart From Other Pennsylvania Credit Unions?

Members 1st distinguishes itself in Pennsylvania through a member-centric model focused on personal connections and accessible financial solutions. The Member Loyalty Rewards (MLR) program reinforces this commitment, offering members benefits that recognize the value of their ongoing relationship. Whether opening an account, securing a loan or seeking financial advice, Members 1st ensures each interaction is value-driven.

The credit union's MyConcierge™ service advances this commitment by pairing each member with a dedicated personal concierge. This approach ensures members receive direct, tailored support, unlike the automated, impersonal service typical of larger institutions.

The organization's dedication to excellent customer service has earned it recognition over the years, including honors from Forbes in 2021 and GOBankingRates in 2022. The recent 2026 Newsweek ranking further affirms that it prioritizes serving members, not just financial outcomes.

About Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Members 1st is a Pennsylvania-based credit union committed to delivering a human approach to financial services for its members across the commonwealth. The credit union offers a range of products and services, from checking accounts to lending solutions, built around the everyday needs of the people it serves.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, 1 (800) 237-7288, [email protected], https://www.members1st.org/

SOURCE Members 1st Federal Credit Union