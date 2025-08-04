Pablo Escobar's Son Returns to Colombia for First-Ever "Tour of Peace"

Sebastián Marroquín, son of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar, will return to Colombia in September 2025 for the first time in 32 years to lead a groundbreaking "Tour of Peace." The 5-day experience takes visitors through key locations from his father's criminal empire, including Hacienda Nápoles, the Cathedral prison, and sites in Medellín where Escobar once operated. This unprecedented tour offers intimate insights into Marroquín's childhood and his father's legacy, visiting locations like the building where Pablo Escobar died in 1993. The experience aims to transform the inherited burden of shame into a message of forgiveness and redemption, hoping to deter others from following destructive paths. Limited to 20 VIP participants (18 spots remaining), the all-inclusive tour covers accommodations, meals, transportation, and entrance fees. An optional 2-day Guatapé retreat extension reveals never-before-known hiding spots. The initiative supports community projects and youth programs in areas once controlled by Escobar's cartel. Beyond addressing his father's violent legacy that claimed over 4,000 lives, the tour incorporates Colombian culture through coffee plantation visits, traditional cuisine, and salsa dancing. It concludes with a reflective visit to Pablo Escobar's grave, representing Colombia's ongoing healing process and the possibility that even the darkest legacies can become tools for peace.

MEDELLIN, Colombia, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The son of the world's most notorious drug lord is breaking 32 years of silence to return to the scenes of his father's crimes - not to glorify them, but to heal from them.

In an extraordinary act of reconciliation, Sebastián Marroquín, the son of infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar, will return to Colombia this September to lead the first-ever "Tour of Peace" - a groundbreaking 5-day journey through the locations that defined the most violent chapters in Colombian history, with an optional 2-day retreat extension, all available through Medellin Tours.

This marks the first time in 32 years that Escobar's son has returned to these locations where his father, responsible for over 4,000 deaths and controlling 80% of the global cocaine trade, once ruled a multi billion-dollar empire.

The unprecedented tour, scheduled for September 2025, will see Marroquín leading visitors through key sites from Pablo Escobar's reign, including the notorious Hacienda Nápoles estate, the luxurious Cathedral prison, and Barrio Pablo Escobar.

The immersive experience offers unprecedented access to locations and stories never before shared publicly. Marroquín will provide intimate insights into his childhood at various locations. The group will visit locations like the building where Pablo Escobar met his death in 1993.

One of the tour's profound elements is "The Price of the Legacy" – a deeply personal exploration of how his father's crimes forced the family to flee Colombia, change their identities, and face bans from countries including the United States. Now, three decades later, Marroquín is determined to transform that inherited burden of shame and exile into a message of forgiveness, transformation, and redemption. Through his story, he hopes to deter others from following the same destructive path.

Only 20 VIP spots are available in general for this all-inclusive tour, with just 18 remaining. The experience includes accommodations, all meals, transportation (minus airfare), and entrance fees. Guests can participate in the 5-day tour or extend with a 2-day Guatapé retreat, where Sebastián will reveal never-before-known hiding spots he visited with his father.

The tour represents a significant moment in Colombian history - it's the first time the son of the country's most notorious criminal has returned to publicly address his father's legacy.

The initiative goes beyond tourism, it is meant to inspire people against the false hopes of dark paths. A portion of the funds will go towards community projects and youth programs that demonstrate positive transformation in areas once controlled by Escobar's cartel.

Participants will experience traditional Colombian culture through coffee plantation visits, salsa dancing, and authentic cuisine - including a dinner featuring Escobar's favorite dishes, where Marroquín will share rarely-heard family stories.

The tour concludes with a visit to Pablo Escobar's grave, where Marroquín will lead a moment of reflection on the complex legacy of violence and the possibility of redemption.

In a country still healing from decades of violence, Marroquín's return represents something unprecedented: the possibility that even the darkest legacies can be transformed into tools for peace.

For booking information and detailed itineraries, visit https://medellin-tours.com/tours/tour-de-la-paz/

Media Contact: Justin Davis | [email protected] or contact +57 314 369 2930

