Pace Communications Wins Agency of the Year 2023 at The Content Marketing Awards

Pace emerged as the victor in the large agency category among a final selection of five exceptional nominees. The selection process, overseen by a jury of industry peers, evaluated agencies on criteria including innovation, growth, creativity, results, and social responsibility. Pace is the only North Carolina-based agency ever to win this award.

"This fourth win in 10 years reaffirms Pace's commitment to excellence in content marketing," said Gordon Locke, President and CMO of Pace, who dedicated this year's win to Pace's employees, clients, and founder Bonnie McElveen-Hunter. "We continue to set new industry standards, evolving to meet the ever-changing needs of brands and audiences."

Pace has been a trailblazer in the industry for over 50 years, consistently pushing boundaries and raising the bar for content marketing. The agency's dedication to innovation and its ability to deliver exceptional results for clients have been key factors in earning this accolade. Pace recently unveiled its Future of StorymakingSM platform, which pairs the agency's strategic expertise and cutting-edge AI technology to craft compelling narratives on emerging marketing topics.

Leigh Ann Klee, President and COO for Pace, emphasized the agency's commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends. "We are dedicated to evolving and adapting to the latest marketing trends, and this award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence," she said.

Pace is a renowned leader in content marketing with a rich history of 50 years. Pace proudly serves an array of distinguished clients, including Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Toyota, Truist, Workday, TIAA, Wells Fargo, AAA, and NewYork-Presbyterian. With a dedication to evolving with industry trends and a commitment to social responsibility, Pace helps move a brand's customers and employees to action through a potent combination of audience-first, data-driven thinking; smart strategies; technology; and amazing creative.

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Content Marketing World, CMI's premier event series, is the largest content marketing event in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect. Learn more at contentmarketinginstitute.com.

