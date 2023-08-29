Pace Technology and Perry Weather Transform Weather Monitoring for Golf Courses

Pace Technology partners with Perry Weather to provide real-time weather monitoring on golf carts, improving safety and the golf experience. Tweet this

Users of E-Z-GO golf cars and Cushman utility vehicles equipped with Pace Technology screens will now be able to access Perry Weather's live weather radar in their immediate vicinity through the Pace Technology system. The real-time monitoring displayed on Pace screens ensures that golfers and course operators can stay informed of any approaching inclement weather, ultimately bolstering safety and operational effectiveness.

When this feature is activated by a golf course, a weather icon will appear at the bottom of Pace screens and at the bottom of the active weather alert screen. Tapping on the icon reveals live weather radar, delivering invaluable information to golfers and course operators alike.

"Our integration with Perry Weather showcases our dedication to providing our customers with state-of-the-art capabilities and an amplified on-course experience," said Adam Harris, Vice President, E-Z-GO for Textron Specialized Vehicles. "This feature will enhance the golf experience by offering real-time weather insights, empowering golfers to make informed decisions and prioritize safety on the course."

Colin Perry at Perry Weather, concurred, "Joining forces with TSV underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge weather monitoring solutions specifically tailored to golf courses. We are confident that this integration will significantly elevate the safety and operational efficiency of golf courses, ensuring an exceptional experience for golfers."

The relationship between TSV and Perry Weather exemplifies both companies' steadfast commitment to innovation and safety within the golf industry. By supplying golf cars with real-time weather monitoring, this collaboration paves the way for improved decision-making and overall safety on the course.

For more information about Pace Technology, visit https://ezgo.com/fleet/technology/pace-technology. To lean more about Perry Weather, visit https://perryweather.com/e-z-go/

About Pace Technology:

Pace Technology represents an innovative approach to the game of golf which is improving the way golfers and club managers experience their courses, streamlining golf course operations and elevating the golf experience through groundbreaking connected-vehicle solutions. Pace Technology is a brand of Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) subsidiary.

About Perry Weather:

Perry Weather is the modern weather safety and operations platform for golf, schools, athletics, municipalities, and other industries impacted by the weather. From lightning safety to heat stress and air quality monitoring, Perry Weather's software, outdoor warning systems, and weather stations keep thousands of organizations safe from disruptive weather. For more information about Perry Weather, visit www.perryweather.com.

Media Contact

Evan Benet, Perry Weather, 1 (469) 546-5082, [email protected], perryweather.com

SOURCE Perry Weather