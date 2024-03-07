Pace University to Launch a New Artificial Intelligence Lab

"Pace has had a critical mass of influential talent amongst all of the sub-genres that are coming together as AI today." -- Jonathan Hill, Dean of the Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems at Pace University. Post this

In addition, the AI lab will extend its training initiatives to local businesses and community members, leveraging Pace's extensive expertise in AI research and development, which spans over 30 years.

"Pace has had a critical mass of influential talent amongst all of the sub-genres that are coming together as AI today," said Jonathan Hill, dean of the Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems. "I am delighted to see us at the forefront of this historic time when artificial intelligence is part of every conversation."

The lab's activities will focus on the New York tech community,

featuring planned meetups and networking for local professionals to connect and learn about the latest industry developments.

"Pace is exceptionally positioned as a leader in AI research and development," said Katie Todd, assistant dean and co-director of the lab. "We've been doing it for a long time. Seidenberg alumni are working at some of the hottest AI companies–and our students are consistently building and launching their own AI-driven apps."

The newly established AI lab represents just one of Pace University's upcoming developments in the field of AI. Next year, the university will launch two new graduate programs dedicated to artificial intelligence.

The two programs will offer differing tracks in the study of AI. The first program, the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence, places a strong emphasis on theory and the development of AI applications. Conversely, the second program, the Master of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence, will provide students with hands-on training on how AI can be used in business and other areas to generate value.

Both programs will incorporate project-based experiential learning that will prepare students with the practical skills needed to join the next generation of AI innovators.

"The AI Lab at Pace University will permit us to consolidate, strengthen and extend the existing AI initiatives and create exciting new ones in education and research leveraging partnerships within and outside the university," said Lab Director Christelle Scharff, PhD, associate dean and professor of Computer Science at the Seidenberg School.

About Pace University: Since 1906, Pace University has been transforming the lives of its diverse students—academically, professionally, and socioeconomically. With campuses in New York City and Westchester County, Pace offers bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs to 13,600 students in its College of Health Professions, Dyson College of Arts and Sciences, Elisabeth Haub School of Law, Lubin School of Business, Sands College of Performing Arts, School of Education, and Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems.

About the Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems at Pace University: The Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems at Pace University is a leading institute of technology education. Students experience a dynamic and expansive technology education at the undergraduate and graduate levels. One of the first comprehensive schools of computing in the nation, the Seidenberg School is strategically located in the heart of NYC's tech scene, right on the doorstep of New York's most promising companies. With access to established tech giants and exciting new start-ups from both the New York City and the Westchester campus, Seidenberg offers the opportunity to connect, intern with, and enjoy lucrative tech jobs following graduation. Through partnerships with leading tech firms, banks, federal agencies, and global institutions, the school's curricula and programs are designed to ground students in the fundamentals while offering numerous hands-on experiential learning opportunity. The faculty includes numerous experts in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, game development, software engineering, and much more, who operate labs and centers providing students with practical experience and connections that lead to impressive internships and jobs.

