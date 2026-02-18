Pacific Communities Unveils 'Pacific Daisy': A New Standard for Attainable Family Living in Palmdale

Pacific Communities Builder, Inc. is proud to announce the Grand Opening of Pacific Daisy, a new enclave of 41 single-family homes designed to meet the growing demand for attainable, high-quality housing in the Antelope Valley.

PALMDALE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Communities Builder, Inc. is proud to announce the Grand Opening of Pacific Daisy, a new enclave of 41 single-family homes designed to meet the growing demand for attainable, high-quality housing in the Antelope Valley. The public is invited to tour the model homes and enjoy a community celebration starting Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Located at 3677 Saddleback Drive (just off Avenue R. and east of 47th St. East), Pacific Daisy represents a strategic response to the region's need for larger family floor plans at a competitive price point.

Meeting the Modern Family's Needs "Pacific Daisy was designed with a clear mission: to provide families with the space they need to thrive without compromising on quality," said Chris Hopkins, VP of Sales at Pacific Communities. "We are bringing 'relentless execution' to the homebuilding process, ensuring that every square foot of these homes serves a purpose for the modern buyer."

Community Highlights:

Versatile Floor Plans: The community features four distinct layouts ranging from1,955 to 2,956 square feet.





Room to Grow: Homes offer 4 to 6 bedrooms and up to 3 bathrooms, addressingthe shortage of large-family housing options in Los Angeles County.





Multi-Generational Living: Select plans feature first-floor bedrooms andbathrooms, ideal for multi-generational families or home offices.





Attainable Pricing: With prices starting from the mid $500,000s, Pacific Daisyoffers a rare opportunity for new construction ownership in Southern California.

Grand Opening Event Details To celebrate the launch, Pacific Communities is hosting a family-friendly event featuring food and entertainment.

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026





Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM





Location: Pacific Daisy Sales Center, 3677 Saddleback Drive, Palmdale, CA 93550





Activities: The event will feature lots of fun activities including a petting zoo (with alpacas, goats, bunnies, ponies, and chickens), a taco bar, face painting, balloon artist, and model home tours.

For more information on floor plans and pricing, or to join the interest list, please visit www.PacificCommunities.com or call (888) 912-4038.

About Pacific Communities Builder, Inc. Pacific Communities is a premier Southern California homebuilder dedicated to designing neighborhoods that enhance the quality of life for its residents. With a focus on architectural excellence and solid craftsmanship, Pacific Communities has successfully developed dozens of neighborhoods across Southern California.

Media Contact: Chris Hopkins VP of Sales Pacific Communities Builder, Inc. (888) 912-4038 [email protected]

