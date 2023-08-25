Pacific Dermatology Specialists Announces New Fullerton, CA Location

Pacific Dermatology Specialists is proud to announce the opening of our newest location in Fullerton, CA. The practice offers a range of skin care services, including medical and pediatric dermatology. They are dedicated to delivering clinically excellent results and an exceptional patient experience.

FULLERTON, Calif., August 25th, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Dermatology Specialists is proud to announce the opening of our newest location in Fullerton, CA.

The practice offers a range of skin care services, including medical and pediatric dermatology. They are dedicated to delivering clinically excellent results and an exceptional patient experience.

At Pacific Dermatology Specialists, they understand that receiving timely care is important, which is why they offer same-day and next-day appointments. They also accept most major insurances, including HMO, PPO, and Medicare.

Patients in the Fullerton community will be treated by Salma Balbas, PA-C, a board-certified physician assistant who specializes in dermatology. Salma graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology and Society from UCLA and completed her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Baylor College of Medicine. At Baylor College of Medicine, she was awarded the Henry D. McIntosh Award, which is given to the graduating student who achieved the highest degree of academic excellence and service and who best exemplifies the concept of the physician assistant.

Salma understands that skin conditions can be physical and emotional burdens and believes in partnering with patients to make managing these conditions easier. "I am thrilled to open a new location in the Fullerton community," said Salma Balbas, PA-C. "I am committed to tailoring every treatment plan to the individual goals of my patients and using evidence-based medicine when partnering in their care."

The new clinic is conveniently located at 2720 North Harbor Blvd, Suite 300, Fullerton, CA 92835, in the Harbor Medical Center. Patients looking to schedule an appointment can call us at 657.632.0123 or schedule online at pacificdermatologyspecialists.com.

