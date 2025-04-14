Pacific Dermatology Specialists Opens New Location in Seal Beach, Expanding Service Offerings & Access to Care

"By combining our practices, we can improve access to appointments and continue to elevate the quality of care for our patients," said Dr. Lance Chapman Post this

Dr. Mark Maida of Patient Preferred Dermatology shared his excitement, saying, "Coming together with Pacific Dermatology Specialists creates an incredible opportunity to further serve our loyal patients while introducing our services to a larger community. The new location will allow us to offer even more specialized care, a wider range of treatment options, and convenient appointment availability."

The new Seal Beach location will feature the latest dermatologic technologies, comfortable treatment rooms, and an expanded array of services, including:

Comprehensive skin exams and cancer screenings

Advanced acne, eczema, and psoriasis treatments

Mohs micrographic surgery for skin cancer

Cosmetic dermatology including Botox, fillers, and laser treatments

Pediatric dermatology

Pacific Dermatology Specialists will be hosting a grand opening event on April 17, 2025, from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at the new Seal Beach location. The first 100 attendees will receive gift bags. Attendees will also enjoy door prizes featuring sought-after products including free Botox. Live demos will showcase the latest trends, and exclusive specials will be available on Laser Hair Removal, Dysport, SkinVive, Skinceuticals, Sculptra, Thermage, EltaMD, and SKNV. Register to attend the event at mydermspot.com/openhouse-pacific/.

Pacific Dermatology Specialists is committed to providing the highest standard of care in a compassionate and accessible environment.

New Location Details:

Address: 13900 Seal Beach Blvd, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Phone: (562) 430-4294

Website: pacificdermatologyspecialists.com

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact our Seal Beach office or visit our website.

About Pacific Dermatology Specialists

Pacific Dermatology Specialists is a leading provider of dermatologic care in Southern California. With a focus on patient-centered care, the practice offers a wide range of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services. Pacific Dermatology Specialists is known for its innovative treatments and commitment to improving patient outcomes.

Media Contact

Laura Rod, Pacific Dermatology Specialists, 1 949.973.2262, [email protected], https://pacificdermatologyspecialists.com/

