Pacific Dermatology Specialists Opens New Location in Seal Beach, Expanding Service Offerings & Access to Care

SEAL BEACH, Calif., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Dermatology Specialists is excited to announce the opening of a new location in Seal Beach, CA. This state-of-the-art facility brings together two well-respected dermatology practices—Patient Preferred Dermatology, led by Dr. Mark Maida, and Pacific Dermatology Specialists, led by Dr. Lance Chapman—under one roof. Together, they will offer an enhanced, comprehensive approach to dermatologic care, making it easier for patients in Seal Beach, Los Alamitos, and surrounding areas to access the high-quality services they need.
The joining of these two distinguished practices under the Pacific Dermatology Specialists brand aims to deliver a seamless patient experience, combining years of expertise, innovation, and personalized care. With an expanded team of skilled dermatologists, providers, and support staff, the Seal Beach location will provide advanced dermatologic services, including medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatments, tailored to meet the diverse needs of the community. "We're thrilled to be moving right down the road to a new, more modern location and joining forces with Dr. Maida and his incredible team," said Dr. Lance Chapman. "By combining our practices, we can improve access to appointments and continue to elevate the quality of care for our patients."
Dr. Mark Maida of Patient Preferred Dermatology shared his excitement, saying, "Coming together with Pacific Dermatology Specialists creates an incredible opportunity to further serve our loyal patients while introducing our services to a larger community. The new location will allow us to offer even more specialized care, a wider range of treatment options, and convenient appointment availability."
The new Seal Beach location will feature the latest dermatologic technologies, comfortable treatment rooms, and an expanded array of services, including:
- Comprehensive skin exams and cancer screenings
- Advanced acne, eczema, and psoriasis treatments
- Mohs micrographic surgery for skin cancer
- Cosmetic dermatology including Botox, fillers, and laser treatments
- Pediatric dermatology
Pacific Dermatology Specialists will be hosting a grand opening event on April 17, 2025, from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at the new Seal Beach location. The first 100 attendees will receive gift bags. Attendees will also enjoy door prizes featuring sought-after products including free Botox. Live demos will showcase the latest trends, and exclusive specials will be available on Laser Hair Removal, Dysport, SkinVive, Skinceuticals, Sculptra, Thermage, EltaMD, and SKNV. Register to attend the event at mydermspot.com/openhouse-pacific/.
Pacific Dermatology Specialists is committed to providing the highest standard of care in a compassionate and accessible environment.
New Location Details:
Address: 13900 Seal Beach Blvd, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Phone: (562) 430-4294
Website: pacificdermatologyspecialists.com
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact our Seal Beach office or visit our website.
About Pacific Dermatology Specialists
Pacific Dermatology Specialists is a leading provider of dermatologic care in Southern California. With a focus on patient-centered care, the practice offers a wide range of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services. Pacific Dermatology Specialists is known for its innovative treatments and commitment to improving patient outcomes.
Media Contact
Laura Rod, Pacific Dermatology Specialists, 1 949.973.2262, [email protected], https://pacificdermatologyspecialists.com/
