Pacific Discovery Launches Japan Mini Semester for Gap Year and Study Abroad Students

Pacific Discovery, a global leader in experiential education and gap year programs, has announced the launch of its Japan Mini Semester, an immersive five-week program designed for students aged 17–22 seeking a meaningful travel experience that blends cultural discovery, adventure, and personal growth.

This new program invites participants to explore Japan's rich contrasts - ancient traditions and cutting-edge innovation, peaceful temples and bustling cityscapes - through hands-on learning, wilderness exploration, and authentic cultural connection. The Japan Mini Semester is part of Pacific Discovery's growing portfolio of purpose-driven gap year and study abroad opportunities across the globe.

"Japan offers a unique setting for students to step outside their comfort zone and gain perspective," said Zach Johnston, Executive Director of Pacific Discovery. "This new program captures everything we stand for; personal growth through travel, cultural immersion, and developing the confidence and awareness to thrive in a global world."

Participants will journey across Japan, from the neon-lit streets of Tokyo to the serene landscapes of the Japanese Alps. The experience includes cultural workshops, community service projects, language learning, and outdoor adventure. Students will also cultivate leadership skills, resilience, and cross-cultural understanding along the way.

The Japan Mini Semester is ideal for gap year students, recent high school graduates, or college students seeking an alternative to traditional study abroad. Designed as a five-week experiential learning journey, it combines adventure travel, cultural immersion, and service-learning with the guidance of experienced program instructors.

Students can earn optional college credit and join a supportive, small-group environment focused on shared exploration and personal development.

For details and enrollment information, visit the Japan Mini Semester program page athttps://www.pacificdiscovery.org/programs/japan-mini-semester or explore all of Pacific Discovery's global gap year and study abroad programs at https://www.pacificdiscovery.org.

