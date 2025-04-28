Pacific Life Makes Lifetime Income Available Through iJoin Provider Network

This collaboration makes it easier for retirement plan advisors to help 401(k) participants create guaranteed retirement income streams that provide confidence and financial security in retirement. Post this

Income Horizon by Pacific Life is an innovative, accumulation-based, lifetime income solution, available through a group deferred income annuity. It helps reduce concerns about longevity risk, enabling participants to experience a more confident retirement. Starting between ages 55 and 70, participants using iJoin's managed advice program can have a portion of their portfolio and ongoing contributions automatically allocated to Income Horizon. Participants accumulate lifetime income units – which equate directly to income – that can be converted at retirement to provide a guaranteed stream of income for life. This approach allows participants to build income over time during their working years, instead of making a single purchase at retirement. This strategy may reduce the impact of interest rate volatility, similar to dollar-cost averaging. Participants who decide not to annuitize can liquidate their accumulated lifetime income units and reinvest back into their 401(k).

"We are thrilled to partner with iJoin to make Pacific Life's Income Horizon more accessible to retirement plan advisors and their clients," said Karen Neeley, senior vice president, Institutional Retirement Solutions at Pacific Life. "This collaboration recognizes the growing need for a simple, holistic, and personalized solution for today's retirement plan participants, and introduces an accumulation-based lifetime income solution that aligns with participants' retirement goals, allowing them to build a guaranteed, dependable lifetime income stream during their working years. By leveraging iJoin's personalized approach to income delivery we can help create more secure retirement outcomes for participants."

Income Horizon by Pacific Life offers flexibility for investors to choose when to retire and when to begin taking income, while simplifying the often-complex annuity purchasing process. Importantly, funds remain fully liquid until the participant retires and opts into the annuity payout.

"The demand for an in-plan solution that provides retirees with greater confidence in their income has been loud and clear," said Steve McCoy, CEO of iJoin. "By integrating Income Horizon into advisor-managed account programs, we're making it easier to deliver a scalable, yet highly personalized approach to lifetime income for today's retirement plan participants. Innovation focused on what's best for the participant supported by the strength and stability of Pacific Life creates a powerful solution."

Since 2020, iJoin has integrated its data-driven, goals-based participant experience with leading providers of managed advice programs, in-plan income, and IRA rollover solutions. Available through more than 50 retirement plan recordkeepers, financial advisors now enjoy unparalleled product choice with which to make informed recommendations based on plan and participant suitability.

About Pacific Life

Pacific Life provides a variety of products and services designed to help individuals and businesses in the retail, institutional, workforce benefits, and reinsurance markets achieve financial security. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative life insurance and annuity solutions, as well as mutual funds, that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Supporting our policyholders for nearly 160 years, Pacific Life is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Newport Beach, California. For additional company information, including current financial-strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life's Income Horizon™ is a group deferred income annuity. Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Insurance products can be issued in all states, except New York, by Pacific Life Insurance Company or Pacific Life & Annuity Company. In New York, insurance products are only issued by Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Product availability and features may vary by state. Product and features are subject to regulatory approval. Each insurance company is solely responsible for the financial obligations accruing under the products it issues.

All guarantees are subject to the claims-paying ability and financial strength of the issuing insurance company.

About LDI-MAP, LLC (dba iJoin)

iJoin is a leading retirement plan infrastructure technology partner supporting cost-efficient personalized managed account programs, built-in plan health analytics and reporting tools, financial education and wellness, access to guaranteed income products, and IRA rollovers. We're built to help financial advisors differentiate and win. Learn more at ijoinsuccess.com.

Media Contact

Jesse Page, Pacific Life, 1 (949) 219-4575, [email protected], https://www.pacificlife.com/

Alan Gross, GSM Marketing, 1 9047355358, [email protected], www.ijoinsuccess.com

SOURCE Pacific Life