Pacific Mobile Structures' 11th Branch Location in San Marcos, Texas is Now Open

"We are excited to have officially completed our San Marcos expansion to bring quality jobs to the local economy and community. It was great to see such a nice turnout and see the smiles on the faces of our employees that helped make it happen," said Garth Haakenson, President and CEO of Pacific Mobile Structures.

Now, the Pacific Mobile Structures Texas team is serving the State of Texas out of a 13,000-square-foot maintenance facility and a 3,500-square-foot sales office, continuing to provide Texas high-quality mobile office space, permanent modular construction, and storage solutions including restroom and shower facilities, sales and retail offices, break room and conference space, relocatable classrooms, permanent modular construction, administrative and cooperative office buildings, medical clinics, and assembly and institutional space.

Seasoned Pacific Mobile Structures Regional Sales Manager, Michael Thompson serves the State of Texas and has over 20 years of experience in the modular construction industry.

"Opening our new branch location in Texas is an exciting opportunity for Pacific Mobile Structures. Texas, the second largest State in the United States, has a strong and growing economy with significant growth potential. We are excited to be part of this growth and begin serving the great people here in the Lone Star State," said Thompson.

The grand opening of the San Marcos branch marks the addition of the company's 11th branch location in addition to their branches in Chehalis, Washington; Marysville, Washington; Pasco, Washington; Oregon City, Oregon; Boise, Idaho; Spokane, Washington; Ceres, California; Menifee, California; and Phoenix, Arizona.

To learn more about Pacific Mobile Structures' offering in Texas, call 800.225.6539.

ABOUT PACIFIC MOBILE STRUCTURES‥‥

Since 1983, Pacific Mobile Structures has provided superior mobile office space to thousands of jobsites. Family-owned for two generations and with multiple locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Texas, and Arizona, Pacific Mobile Structures is known for delivering the highest-quality mobile offices, permanent modular construction, educational facilities, and government services, with a commitment to customer service excellence built on the cornerstones of experience, quality, flexibility, and dedication.

