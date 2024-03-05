Pacific Mobile Structures Acquires Set Crew Assets from EZ Systems Building Services

The acquisition is poised to enhance the modular construction company's capability for in-house installations of mobile office trailers and modular buildings throughout the Pacific Northwest.

CHEHALIS, Wash., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Mobile Structures has successfully acquired the set crew assets from Portland-based EZ Systems Building Services. The acquisition is poised to enhance Pacific Mobile's capability for in-house installations of mobile office trailers and modular buildings not only within the Portland market, but across the Pacific Northwest. Concurrently, EZ Systems will retain its focus on their core business, EZ Mod Wall, catering to the industry's demand for modular partitioning wall systems.