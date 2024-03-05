Pacific Mobile Structures Acquires Set Crew Assets from EZ Systems Building Services

The acquisition is poised to enhance the modular construction company's capability for in-house installations of mobile office trailers and modular buildings throughout the Pacific Northwest.
CHEHALIS, Wash., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Mobile Structures has successfully acquired the set crew assets from Portland-based EZ Systems Building Services. The acquisition is poised to enhance Pacific Mobile's capability for in-house installations of mobile office trailers and modular buildings not only within the Portland market, but across the Pacific Northwest. Concurrently, EZ Systems will retain its focus on their core business, EZ Mod Wall, catering to the industry's demand for modular partitioning wall systems.
"I am thrilled for Mike and his strategic commitment to elevate his core modular wall system business. I know all of his customers will continue to be well served," expressed Garth Haakenson, President and CEO of Pacific Mobile Structures.
While Pacific Mobile Structures can now self-perform installations throughout the entire Pacific Northwest due to this acquisition, they will continue to supplement their efforts with subcontractors in all other regions. Greater control over the installation process through internal staff and equipment will improve the speed and ease of doing set and teardown work for their customers.
ABOUT PACIFIC MOBILE STRUCTURES
Since 1983, Pacific Mobile Structures has provided superior mobile office space to thousands of jobsites. Family-owned for two generations and with multiple locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Arizona, and Texas, Pacific Mobile Structures is known for delivering the highest-quality mobile offices, permanent modular construction, educational facilities, and government services, with a commitment to customer service excellence built on the cornerstones of experience, quality, flexibility, and dedication.
