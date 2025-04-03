Pacific Mobile Structures Awarded KCDA Furniture Contract, Expanding Turnkey Space Solutions

Pacific Mobile Structures is proud to announce its latest achievement as an approved vendor under the KCDA Furniture Contract. This milestone further strengthens Pacific Mobile Structures' commitment to providing high-quality, turnkey space solutions for schools, government agencies, and public organizations across the region.
CHEHALIS, Wash., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Mobile Structures is proud to announce its latest achievement as an approved vendor under the KCDA Furniture Contract. This milestone further strengthens Pacific Mobile Structures' commitment to providing high-quality, turnkey space solutions for schools, government agencies, and public organizations across the region.
"It's an honor and a privilege to have been awarded the KCDA Furniture Contract," said Tom Ruth, Furniture Specialist at Pacific Mobile Structures. "Pacific Mobile has been a premier partner of KCDA for over a decade, delivering top-tier modular classrooms and buildings. Now, with the addition of the KCDA Furniture Contract, we can offer our expertise in high-quality furniture products and personalized design services as well. This expansion allows us to provide our customers with a new level of speed and ease that they're going to love."
About KCDA Cooperative Purchasing
The King County Directors' Association (KCDA) is a cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to helping schools and public agencies save time and money by streamlining procurement processes. KCDA leverages collective purchasing power to provide competitive pricing on a broad range of products and services, ensuring members receive the best value while meeting compliance and quality standards.
By securing the KCDA Furniture Contract, Pacific Mobile Structures can now offer a seamless purchasing experience for organizations looking to furnish their spaces efficiently. From desks and chairs to conference tables and complete workspace setups, Pacific Mobile Structures is a one-stop shop for all modular space and furniture needs.
Benefits of Procuring Furniture Through Pacific Mobile Structures and KCDA:
- Time-Saving Procurement: Purchase directly through KCDA's pre-approved contract, eliminating the need for lengthy bidding processes.
- Cost-Effective Solutions: Benefit from KCDA's collective purchasing power to receive competitive pricing on top-tier furniture.
- Turnkey Convenience: With Pacific Mobile Structures, customers can now secure both modular buildings and the furniture needed to complete their spaces with ease.
- Quality and Compliance: All purchases meet cooperative purchasing guidelines, ensuring transparency and adherence to state procurement regulations.
This partnership simplifies furniture procurement, allowing organizations to focus on creating comfortable, functional environments for students, employees, and customers.
For more information on how to furnish your space through KCDA Cooperative Purchasing with Pacific Mobile Structures, visit Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc. or contact 800.225.6539.
