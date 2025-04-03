Pacific Mobile Structures Awarded KCDA Furniture Contract, Expanding Turnkey Space Solutions

It's an honor to be awarded the KCDA Furniture Contract," said Tom Ruth, Furniture Specialist at Pacific Mobile Structures. "As a premier KCDA partner for over a decade, we're excited to now offer high-quality furniture and design services, providing our customers with even greater speed and ease. Post this

About KCDA Cooperative Purchasing

The King County Directors' Association (KCDA) is a cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to helping schools and public agencies save time and money by streamlining procurement processes. KCDA leverages collective purchasing power to provide competitive pricing on a broad range of products and services, ensuring members receive the best value while meeting compliance and quality standards.

By securing the KCDA Furniture Contract, Pacific Mobile Structures can now offer a seamless purchasing experience for organizations looking to furnish their spaces efficiently. From desks and chairs to conference tables and complete workspace setups, Pacific Mobile Structures is a one-stop shop for all modular space and furniture needs.

Benefits of Procuring Furniture Through Pacific Mobile Structures and KCDA:

Time-Saving Procurement: Purchase directly through KCDA's pre-approved contract, eliminating the need for lengthy bidding processes.

Cost-Effective Solutions: Benefit from KCDA's collective purchasing power to receive competitive pricing on top-tier furniture.

Turnkey Convenience: With Pacific Mobile Structures, customers can now secure both modular buildings and the furniture needed to complete their spaces with ease.

Quality and Compliance: All purchases meet cooperative purchasing guidelines, ensuring transparency and adherence to state procurement regulations.

This partnership simplifies furniture procurement, allowing organizations to focus on creating comfortable, functional environments for students, employees, and customers.

For more information on how to furnish your space through KCDA Cooperative Purchasing with Pacific Mobile Structures, visit Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc. or contact 800.225.6539.

Media Contact

April Taylor, Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc., 1 3607262505, [email protected], https://pacificmobile.com/

