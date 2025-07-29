Pacific Mobile Structures Awarded TIPS Furniture Contract, Expanding Turnkey Space Solutions for Public Agencies

For several years, Pacific Mobile has been a trusted partner of TIPS by delivering high-quality modular buildings to its members. With the addition of this Furniture Contract, we're excited to expand our offerings to include expertly curated furniture solutions and personalized design services. Post this

"We are honored and proud to have been awarded the TIPS Furniture Contract," said Tom Ruth, Furniture Specialist at Pacific Mobile Structures. "For several years, Pacific Mobile has been a trusted partner of TIPS by delivering high-quality modular buildings to its members. With the addition of this Furniture Contract, we're excited to expand our offerings to include expertly curated furniture solutions and personalized design services. This new capability allows us to provide our same level of customer service for furniture-only requests as well as fully furnished, turn-key modular buildings which will give TIPS members an unmatched level of speed, convenience, and value. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with TIPS and appreciate being awarded this prestigious contract."

Pacific Mobile Structures now offers a wide range of furnishings including desks, seating, shelving, cubicles, and complete workspace packages. Each solution is tailored by our Furniture Specialist to meet the exact needs of the customer and the unique requirements of their space.

About TIPS Cooperative Purchasing

TIPS (The Interlocal Purchasing System) is a national cooperative purchasing program that allows education, government, and nonprofit organizations to simplify their procurement process by accessing competitively awarded contracts. Through TIPS, members gain faster access to quality products and services while maintaining full compliance with purchasing regulations.

Benefits of Procuring Furniture Through Pacific Mobile Structures and TIPS:

Streamlined Purchasing: Eliminate the need for time-consuming bidding

Competitive Pricing: Take advantage of pre-negotiated, cooperative rates

Turnkey Solutions: Receive buildings and furnishings from a single provider

Expert Guidance: Work directly with our in-house Furniture Specialist

Compliance Assurance: EDGAR-compliant contract ready for immediate use

This new contract gives TIPS members a reliable, cost-effective path to high-quality furnishings for classrooms, offices, medical facilities, and beyond. Whether your organization needs a quick solution or a custom layout, Pacific Mobile Structures is ready to help.

To get started or learn more, visit our TIPS Vendor Page or call 800.225.6539.

Media Contact

April Taylor, Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc., 1 3607262505, [email protected], https://pacificmobile.com/

SOURCE Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc.