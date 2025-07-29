Pacific Mobile Structures Awarded TIPS Furniture Contract, Expanding Turnkey Space Solutions for Public Agencies

Pacific Mobile Structures has been awarded the TIPS Furniture, Furnishings, and Services Contract (#250303), effective through May 31, 2030. This EDGAR-compliant, competitively awarded contract allows the company to offer TIPS members across the country a full range of professionally curated furniture in addition to its trusted modular building solutions. As an established TIPS vendor for modular buildings, Pacific Mobile Structures now extends its services to include desks, seating, shelving, cubicles, and complete workspace packages. Each solution is personalized by the company's in-house Furniture Specialist to meet the unique needs of every space. This new offering provides public agencies, schools, and nonprofits with a streamlined and cost-effective way to access turnkey space solutions from a single provider. Benefits include simplified procurement, pre-negotiated pricing, expert support, and full compliance with purchasing regulations. Pacific Mobile Structures is ready to help TIPS members furnish existing buildings or deliver fully furnished modular solutions that save time and deliver value.
CHEHALIS, Wash., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Mobile Structures is proud to announce that it has been awarded the TIPS (The Interlocal Purchasing System) Furniture, Furnishings, and Services Contract (#250303), effective through May 31, 2030. This competitively awarded and EDGAR-compliant contract enables Pacific Mobile Structures to provide both modular space and professionally curated furniture solutions to TIPS members across the country.
As a long-standing TIPS vendor for modular buildings, Pacific Mobile Structures has built a reputation for delivering quality, speed, and service. With this new Furniture Contract, the company can now meet a wider range of space needs, whether members are furnishing an existing building or seeking a fully furnished modular solution.
"We are honored and proud to have been awarded the TIPS Furniture Contract," said Tom Ruth, Furniture Specialist at Pacific Mobile Structures. "For several years, Pacific Mobile has been a trusted partner of TIPS by delivering high-quality modular buildings to its members. With the addition of this Furniture Contract, we're excited to expand our offerings to include expertly curated furniture solutions and personalized design services. This new capability allows us to provide our same level of customer service for furniture-only requests as well as fully furnished, turn-key modular buildings which will give TIPS members an unmatched level of speed, convenience, and value. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with TIPS and appreciate being awarded this prestigious contract."
Pacific Mobile Structures now offers a wide range of furnishings including desks, seating, shelving, cubicles, and complete workspace packages. Each solution is tailored by our Furniture Specialist to meet the exact needs of the customer and the unique requirements of their space.
About TIPS Cooperative Purchasing
TIPS (The Interlocal Purchasing System) is a national cooperative purchasing program that allows education, government, and nonprofit organizations to simplify their procurement process by accessing competitively awarded contracts. Through TIPS, members gain faster access to quality products and services while maintaining full compliance with purchasing regulations.
Benefits of Procuring Furniture Through Pacific Mobile Structures and TIPS:
- Streamlined Purchasing: Eliminate the need for time-consuming bidding
- Competitive Pricing: Take advantage of pre-negotiated, cooperative rates
- Turnkey Solutions: Receive buildings and furnishings from a single provider
- Expert Guidance: Work directly with our in-house Furniture Specialist
- Compliance Assurance: EDGAR-compliant contract ready for immediate use
This new contract gives TIPS members a reliable, cost-effective path to high-quality furnishings for classrooms, offices, medical facilities, and beyond. Whether your organization needs a quick solution or a custom layout, Pacific Mobile Structures is ready to help.
To get started or learn more, visit our TIPS Vendor Page or call 800.225.6539.
Media Contact
April Taylor, Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc., 1 3607262505, [email protected], https://pacificmobile.com/
SOURCE Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc.
Share this article