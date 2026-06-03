Pacific Mobile Structures Earns Dual Honors at 2026 World of Modular Awards of Distinction

From sustainable public safety facilities to fast-track financial branches, we continue to deliver spaces that perform for our clients and communities. Post this

Pacific Mobile Structures, in partnership with AMCO and a team of industry collaborators, delivered a 13,514-square-foot permanent modular training facility for the City of Long Beach, California. Completed in just 13 months, the facility now serves as a modern hub for law enforcement training and administrative operations.

Designed with sustainability and performance as core priorities, the building incorporates rooftop solar panels with battery backup, high-efficiency insulation systems (R-49 roof and R-25 walls), and insulated concrete flooring to optimize energy performance and occupant comfort. Advanced acoustic engineering, including STC 50-rated wall assemblies, sound panels, and specialty doors, supports a quiet and focused learning environment.

The project also addressed complex site conditions, including construction within a liquefaction zone that required a reinforced concrete foundation system. Midway through development, Pacific Mobile Structures worked closely with project partners to redesign key elements, aligning the project with budget requirements while maintaining performance standards.

Permanent Modular Retail Award: WaFd Bank – Chewelah Branch

Pacific Mobile Structures also received recognition for delivering a 1,960-square-foot modular banking facility in Chewelah, Washington, for WaFd Bank. The project replaced a condemned branch and was completed in just 65 days, demonstrating the speed and efficiency of modular construction.

The facility includes a full-service banking layout with secure safety deposit areas, reinforced safe and ATM floors, IT and mechanical suites, and a drive-up teller line with ATM access. The design features 10-foot ceilings, custom lighting, and durable exterior materials to create a modern and welcoming customer experience.

Due to site constraints, including overhead electrical lines and tight placement conditions, the building was rolled into position rather than craned. Through close coordination with Blazer and Driftmier Architects, Pacific Mobile Structures ensured precise installation and seamless integration of utilities.

Celebrating Excellence in Modular Construction

The dual recognition at the 2026 World of Modular reinforces Pacific Mobile Structures' commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable, and high-performing modular solutions across industries.

From critical public safety infrastructure to modern financial facilities, these award-winning projects demonstrate the versatility and impact of modular construction in solving complex real-world challenges.

"Receiving two Awards of Distinction at World of Modular is an incredible honor for our team. These projects reflect the dedication, innovation, and collaboration that define every build. From sustainable public safety facilities to fast-track financial branches, we continue to focus on delivering spaces that perform for our clients and their communities."

— Angie Concepcion, Chief Sales Officer, Pacific Mobile Structures

For more information about Pacific Mobile Structures and its award-winning modular solutions, visit Pacific Mobile Structures.

About Pacific Mobile Structures

Pacific Mobile Structures is a leading provider of modular building solutions, delivering innovative, high-quality, and efficient structures across a wide range of industries. By combining offsite construction with expert onsite execution, the company helps clients meet tight timelines, complex site requirements, and evolving operational needs.

Media Contact

April Taylor, Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc., 1 3607262505, [email protected], https://pacificmobile.com/

SOURCE Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc.