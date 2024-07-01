Pacific Mobile Structures Embarks on Community Service Initiative During National Volunteer Week

"Being a values-based company isn't just a slogan, it's a way of life woven into every corner of our organization." Post this

"At Pacific Mobile Structures, being a values-based company isn't just a slogan, it's a way of life woven into every corner of our organization. Every chance we get, we give back. For us, National Volunteer Week isn't confined to just a single week out of the year; it's a perpetual commitment that defines the DNA of our company," says Garth Haakenson, Pacific Mobile Structures President and CEO.

Pacific Mobile Structures maintains an internal Positive Impact Committee that meets monthly to determine the goals and initiatives to make a positive impact in the communities surrounding their branch locations, including National Volunteer Week initiatives. Additionally, each of their nearly 300 employees have an annual paid volunteer day to dedicate their time to an organization of their choice, and the modular construction company also participates in donation-matching up to $1,000 per calendar year to a qualified organization of an employee's choosing.

"To see the wide range of projects that our employees choose to do and the level of engagement and enthusiasm they each have is amazing. I love seeing the different ways our branches give back to their communities," says Gretchen Moore, Pacific Mobile Structures Contract Administrator and member of the company's Positive Impact Committee.

The diverse range of projects tailored to address specific community needs during National Volunteer Week that Pacific Mobile Structures employees participated in include:

Freeport, TX : A beach clean-up initiative to preserve the natural beauty of the Gulf Coast.

: A beach clean-up initiative to preserve the natural beauty of the Gulf Coast. Modesto, CA : Replanting streetscapes in partnership with the Stanislaus County Parks and Recreation Department.

: Replanting streetscapes in partnership with the Stanislaus County Parks and Recreation Department. Chehalis, WA : Transforming the Toledo Learning Garden/Community Garden through landscape maintenance and infrastructure improvements and helping a resident in need with property maintenance and cleanup.

: Transforming the Toledo Learning Garden/Community Garden through landscape maintenance and infrastructure improvements and helping a resident in need with property maintenance and cleanup. Seattle, WA : Supporting miniature equines by constructing shelters and other essential facilities.

: Supporting miniature equines by constructing shelters and other essential facilities. Boise, ID : Worked with Harrison's Hope Hospice to serve a local resident in need, cleaning up their back patio and front porch.

: Worked with Hope Hospice to serve a local resident in need, cleaning up their back patio and front porch. Spokane, WA : Participating in a highway clean-up effort to promote environmental stewardship.

: Participating in a highway clean-up effort to promote environmental stewardship. Riverside, CA : Beautification efforts in collaboration with Wildomar Beautification Volunteers and the ELKS.

: Beautification efforts in collaboration with Wildomar Beautification Volunteers and the ELKS. Pasco, WA : Enhancing the local Boys & Girls Club facility through maintenance and cleaning.

: Enhancing the local Boys & Girls Club facility through maintenance and cleaning. Portland, OR : Providing and installing a ramp system for an elderly couple, along with landscape cleanup.

: Providing and installing a ramp system for an elderly couple, along with landscape cleanup. San Marcos, TX : Worked with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to provide beds to children in need.

Pacific Mobile Structures encourages individuals and organizations to join them in their efforts to make a difference in the communities where they live and work beyond National Volunteer Week.

"To see all the ways that the team got excited and worked together at each branch to have a positive impact in the lives of so many brings great joy and enthusiasm," adds Sandra Tordoff, Pacific Mobile Structures Sales Consultant and member of the company's Positive Impact Committee.

