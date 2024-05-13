Pacific Mobile Structures Honors Two Influential Leaders for Remarkable Years of Service

"We are truly fortunate to have their influence and compassion." Post this

Moore, the Contracts Administrator, celebrates an astounding 25 years of dedication to Pacific Mobile Structures. Moore is the daughter of Pacific Mobile Structures' founders Dick Haakenson and Jean Sheridan and sister to current Pacific Mobile Structures President and CEO, Garth Haakenson. Throughout her tenure, Moore has been an integral part of the company's history, embodying integrity and compassion in her leadership. Transitioning from Co-Owner/CFO to Contracts Administrator, Moore has embraced diverse roles, including serving on the Board of Directors at the local United Way and overseeing the Pacific Athletic Center, which provides affordable athletic programs for local youth. Her contributions to the community and the company's leadership are truly commendable. Pacific Mobile Structures proudly acknowledges Moore's remarkable milestone of 25 years of service.

"As an owner of the company, Gretchen's journey has had a lasting impact on our company's history, and I am happy to have had the privilege of growing up witnessing firsthand her contributions that are so deeply rooted in our company values," shared Garth Haakenson, President and CEO of Pacific Mobile Structures.

The company recently gathered in Modesto, CA, with families and colleagues for a Hawaiian-themed celebration to pay tribute to the extraordinary achievements of Concepcion and Moore, showcasing the company's resilience, growth over the past 40 years, and camaraderie.

"It was an exciting celebration to gather in honor of them both, together with families in Modesto, California in true Aloha spirit. Even the unexpected rain couldn't dampen the spirit of our Pacific Mobile 'Ohana.' Last minute tents were assembled and the Hawaiian-theme gathering was a heartwarming tribute to the remarkable achievements of both Angie and Gretchen. We are truly fortunate to have their influence and compassion," said Garth Haakenson, President and CEO of Pacific Mobile Structures.

Pacific Mobile Structures expresses deep gratitude for their influence and compassion and invites everyone to join in congratulating Concepcion and Moore on their significant milestones.

ABOUT PACIFIC MOBILE STRUCTURES

Since 1983, Pacific Mobile Structures has provided superior mobile office space to thousands of jobsites. Family-owned for two generations and with multiple locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada. Pacific Mobile Structures is known for delivering the highest-quality mobile offices, permanent modular construction, educational facilities, and government services, with a commitment to customer service excellence built on the cornerstones of experience, quality, flexibility, and dedication.

