Pacific Mobile Structures Launches an Online Customer Portal

Pacific Mobile Structures' customers will now be able to enjoy convenience at their fingertips with the ability to make payments with just a few clicks anytime, anywhere. It also provides customers with a more secure way to pay with multiple payment options, rather than over the phone, through email, or traditional mail. The development of this online customer portal is backed by Pacific Mobile Structures' robust IT and Software Development Team and spearheaded by the company's President and CEO to create a simple and streamlined payment process that centers around user experience.

"I am excited to announce the launch of our new customer payment portal. This new platform not only provides a secure and user-friendly gateway for our valued customers to access their statements, invoices, and conveniently make online payments, but it also represents a significant stride in our ongoing digital transformation journey aimed at enhancing the speed and ease of engaging with Pacific Mobile Structures," said Kevin Aleshire, Director of Information Technology at Pacific Mobile Structures.

"I am very proud of our internal IT staff and their dedication to support our operations which allows us to provide our customers with first-class service," said Garth Haakenson, President and CEO of Pacific Mobile Structures.

Pacific Mobile Structures is excited to provide customers with this service. Customers can set up their account access at pay.pacificmobile.com using the enrollment code on their invoices and statements.

