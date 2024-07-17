Pacific Mobile Structures Named KCDA Purchasing Vendor of the Year for the Fifth Time

"It's an honor to be named KCDA Purchasing Vendor of the Year for the fifth time. We love our customers and it's an honor to serve them through the KCDA Purchasing Cooperative to help them save time and money while getting them the space they need." Post this

The King County Directors' Association (KCDA) is a public agency whose mission is to provide centralized procurement services to member school districts and public agencies to save them time and money and ensure they comply with all legal procurement requirements. KCDA helps school districts focus their resources in the classroom and help public agencies focus on direct services to the taxpayers.

As an awarded vendor for permanent modular construction and portable building services through KCDA, Pacific Mobile Structures saves school districts time and money while delivering lease and sell options for exceptional mobile classroom space, office space, and innovative permanent modular construction through KCDA.

Public and private schools alike can also purchase Pacific Mobile's award-winning SAGE products through the KCDA Purchasing Cooperative including the popular SAGE Classroom and the newly released SAGE Campus. The SAGE Campus features all the benefits of the original SAGE Classroom throughout an entire school building and site.

The two-story SAGE Campus design offers a fast and effective solution to school districts in need of additional learning space without sacrificing much-needed infrastructure such as basketball courts and playgrounds.

The SAGE Campus features:

Design for enhanced learning efficiency

High-performance heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems

100% fresh air to every classroom

Quality workmanship and quick assembly

Exposed trusses, steel floors, and cork accent walls

Low- to no-VOC building materials

Glazing, specialty filters, light enhancing paints, and transparent floor panels for maximum natural daylighting

Option for customization with multipurpose rooms for use as a gymnasium, cafeteria, modular kitchen facility, locker room, and/or restroom

"We are excited to bring to market the most innovative two-story modular structure to the Pacific Northwest that provides all of the SAGE design standards in 30% to 40% less time," said Tom Coyle, Senior Vice President of Construction at Pacific Mobile Structures.

ABOUT PACIFIC MOBILE STRUCTURES

Since 1983, Pacific Mobile Structures has provided superior mobile office space to thousands of jobsites. Family-owned for two generations and with multiple locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada. Pacific Mobile Structures is known for delivering the highest-quality mobile offices, permanent modular construction, educational facilities, and government services, with a commitment to customer service excellence built on the cornerstones of experience, quality, flexibility, and dedication.

