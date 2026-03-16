Pacific Mobile Structures Promotes Angie Concepcion to Chief Sales Officer

I'm thrilled to keep building—both literally and figuratively—as we continue to grow together. It's a new hat, but the same heartbeat! Post this

With more than 20 years of service at Pacific Mobile Structures, Concepcion continues to demonstrate why she is such a valuable asset to both the company and the modular building industry. Her diverse experience working across multiple departments has given her a unique ability to view challenges and opportunities from many perspectives, allowing her to fully understand how each role contributes to the company's overall success.

Her experience, combined with strong leadership, creative thinking, and a keen eye for design, has helped cultivate a highly engaged and dedicated Sales and Marketing team.

"What a great story, to see somebody grow up with the company and always challenge herself over her 20-plus year career at Pacific Mobile," said Garth Haakenson, President and CEO of Pacific Mobile Structures. "She continues to take on more responsibility and has a special talent in building great teams. Still so much more for her to experience in this new role and looking forward to seeing what she will accomplish next."

Reflecting on her promotion, Concepcion emphasized the importance of teamwork and collaboration.

"I've always said modular buildings are like adult LEGOs—pieces/modules that snap together to create something truly extraordinary," said Concepcion. "The same holds true for exceptional teams: when talented individuals unite around a shared purpose, the result is far greater than the sum of its parts. I'm thrilled to keep building—both literally and figuratively—as we continue to grow together. It's a new hat, but the same heartbeat!"

As Chief Sales Officer, Concepcion will continue leading the company's sales and marketing strategy while helping drive innovation, strengthen partnerships, and support Pacific Mobile Structures' continued growth.

About Pacific Mobile Structures

Pacific Mobile Structures sells and leases exceptional mobile office space and builds innovative modular structures with a relentless, customer-first commitment. In addition to our rental fleet of 4.8 million square feet, we also provide relocatable classrooms, as well as high-quality modular structures for office buildings, medical clinics, community centers, and workforce housing. Large enough to deliver on big complex projects almost anywhere in the United States, but family owned and privately held so we can continue to provide the same level of personal service that our customers have come to expect.

Media Contact

April Taylor, Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc., 1 3607262505, [email protected], https://pacificmobile.com/

SOURCE Pacific Mobile Structures, Inc.