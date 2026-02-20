Pacific Mobile Structures Promotes Tom Coyle to Chief Operating Officer

I'm beyond thrilled to step into the COO role at Pacific Mobile Structures. My promise is simple: I'll leave this place better than I found it. I'm honored, humbled, and all in. Let's do this! Post this

Coyle brings more than 30 years of experience in the construction industry. His leadership has resulted in a strong record of meeting deadlines and budgets while delivering the highest level of product quality and customer service.

"I'm beyond thrilled to step into the COO role at Pacific Mobile Structures," said Coyle. "After nearly 40 years in the modular sector, including manufacturing, project management, and owning two companies that served dealers, schools, and private clients, I'm honored to help lead one of the most innovative and respected companies in our industry. Surrounded by outstanding leaders and a visionary CEO who genuinely cares about his team, I'm fully committed.

My promise is simple: I'll leave this place better than I found it. I'm honored, humbled, and all in. Let's do this!"

Coyle's promotion is effective immediately.

About Pacific Mobile Structures

Pacific Mobile Structures sells and leases exceptional mobile office space and builds innovative modular structures with a relentless, customer-first commitment. In addition to our rental fleet of 4.8 million square feet, we also provide relocatable classrooms, as well as high-quality modular structures for office buildings, medical clinics, community centers, and workforce housing. Large enough to deliver on big, complex projects almost anywhere in the United States, but family owned and privately held so we can continue to provide the same level of personal service that our customers have come to expect.

