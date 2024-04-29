Pacific Mobile Structures Receives a First Place Award at the 2024 World of Modular Annual Convention & Tradeshow

"Our Pacific Mobile Structure family is proud to work closely with our community to achieve a rewarding solution for a unique program that focuses on building a strong next generation." Post this

The Modular Building Institute (MBI) is the international non-profit trade association serving the modular construction industry. On a mission to expand the use of offsite and modular construction through innovative construction practices, outreach and education to the construction community and customers, and recognition of high-quality modular designs and facilities.

Traditionally, its members have consisted of manufacturers, contractors, and dealers. However, MBI strives to keep up with the latest trends in the modular/offsite construction industry and has expanded its membership over the years to include architects, owners/developers, and general contractors.

The Bridge Program Building project provides a dedicated building for Ada County Juvenile's "Bridge Program" that aims to catch "at-risk" youth before they enter the juvenile and welfare systems. The program provides counseling for youth and their families, along with amenities such as a full kitchen, showers, and a laundry room.

Ada County Juvenile turned to modular construction for a lower overall project cost due to a more predictable scope and timeline. They put the project out to bid and Pacific Mobile Structures was awarded the bid due to our ability to value engineer the project. Pacific Mobile Structures provided the 24' by 60' building that they needed and placed it in an existing overflow parking lot across from the juvenile center. While the two buildings are independent and separated from one another, they are connected through telecommunications which was routed under the parking lot and the street.

The building's interior is warm and inviting and features a kitchen, washer and dryer, large windows, restroom with a shower, and soundproofing barriers in the walls for increased privacy during counseling sessions. The building is set as close as possible to grade and exterior features a pad-mounted HVAC system, dormer and awning over the front door, exterior paint in two colors, and a concrete handicap ramp.

"Our Pacific Mobile Structure family is proud to work closely with our community to achieve a rewarding solution for a unique program that focuses on building a strong next generation," said Kenna Draper, Pacific Mobile Sales Manager.

ABOUT PACIFIC MOBILE STRUCTURES

Since 1983, Pacific Mobile Structures has provided superior mobile office space to thousands of jobsites. Family-owned for two generations and with multiple locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada. Pacific Mobile Structures is known for delivering the highest-quality mobile offices, permanent modular construction, educational facilities, and government services, with a commitment to customer service excellence built on the cornerstones of experience, quality, flexibility, and dedication.

