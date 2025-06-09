Pacific Northwest Favorite, Just Poké Opens "Catch" in Two Eastern Washington Walmart Stores

"We're thrilled to grow our fanbase through this strategic partnership with Walmart. It enables us to meet the growing demand for our offerings while introducing poké and Hawaiian-inspired food to a wider audience," said Norman Wu, Co-Founder of Conscious Hospitality Group. Post this

CATCH by Just Poké serves flavorful, affordable meals rooted in the spirit of island comfort food. The menu offers cooked options like teriyaki chicken or smoked kalua pork served in Hawaiian plate lunch-style bowls, as well as fresh poké bowls made with sustainably sourced salmon and ahi. With entrees for everyone and options that accommodate a variety of dietary preferences, CATCH by Just Poké delivers a satisfying and approachable taste of Hawaii. Guests can also enjoy warm grab-and-go spam musubi - a crowd-favorite Hawaiian snack available in five flavorful variations - alongside frozen treats like smoothies, acai bowls, and the classic Dole Whip for a sweet, refreshing finish.

"We're thrilled to grow our fanbase through this strategic partnership with Walmart. It enables us to meet the growing demand for our offerings while introducing poké and Hawaiian-inspired food to a wider audience, including those trying it for the first time," said Norman Wu, Co-Founder of Conscious Hospitality Group. "We chose to make these locations Catch by Just Poké to differentiate with a smaller menu that can be customized to the specific location and customer demographic."

This year, Just Poké expanded its presence across Washington State and into British Columbia, Canada, through franchise growth and launched its new catering service and menu. It was named "One of America's Hottest Fast Casual Startups" by QSR Magazine, and a Fast Casual "2024 Top 100 Movers & Shakers," ranking #11 on the list of top 75 brands.

Sustainability and healthy eating are core tenets of both brands. Just Poké's and Catch by Just Poké's tuna is line-caught by hand from the Pacific Ocean and is rated #1 USA Sashimi Grade, exceeding USFDA standards. Its salmon is purchased from Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certified producers with traceability from boat or farm to delivery. Just Poké is also certified as an Ocean Friendly Restaurant by the Surfrider Foundation, pledging to use less plastic and take other steps to help protect our ocean, waves, and beaches.

Catch by Just Poké capitalizes on the brand recognition and popularity of the Just Poké brand in a format that is approachable to new demographics and suits smaller retail footprints. Its curated menu and variety offer something for everyone. Catch by Just Poké was named an MVP by The Seattle Times for its offerings at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

A single franchise partner will operate all nine locations, showcasing Just Poké's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and local business growth.

"We are excited to debut the Catch by Just Poké, aligning our shared vision to offer a healthy, delicious, and sustainable food option in several Washington communities", said John Nguyen, the franchise managing partner. "We look forward to bringing our deep operational expertise and experience from many years of operating successful QSRs in the Pacific Northwest to support the Catch by Just Poké team in accelerating the growth of the brand".

"This partnership fortifies our vision and values to deliver delicious, healthy and sustainable meals while positioning us for significant growth across North America," closed Wu.

Just Poké and Catch by Just Poké are backed by Conscious Hospitality Group. Visit https://justpoke.com or http://www.conscioushospitalitygroup.com for more information. Find Catch by Just Poké on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. IMAGES HERE

About Catch by Just Poké

CATCH by Just Poké serves flavorful, affordable meals rooted in the spirit of island comfort food. Bestsellers on our menu include cooked options like teriyaki chicken or smoked kalua pork served in Hawaiian plate lunch-style bowls, as well as fresh poké bowls made with sustainably sourced salmon and ahi. Warm grab-and-go spam musubi are also available in five flavorful variations - alongside frozen treats like smoothies, acai bowls, and the classic Dole Whip for a sweet, refreshing finish. The fan-favorite brand caters to health-conscious consumers seeking premium options in convenient locations. As an Ocean Friendly Restaurant certified by the Surfrider Foundation, Catch by Just Poké reflects a commitment to sustainability and reducing plastic use. Designed to suit smaller retail footprints, Catch capitalizes on the popularity of Just Poké while introducing the brand to new demographics in an approachable format.

About Just Poké

Just Poké is a fast-casual chain founded by Seattle natives Daniel Brawer and Norman Wu in 2016 to serve delicious, fresh poké thoughtfully. Just Poké's individually customizable rice or salad-based poké bowls are made on demand, enabling customers to mix their creations from a selection of nine proteins and over 25 fresh toppings, combined with nine in-house developed signature sauces. Just Poké believes in environmentally responsible operations by sourcing line-caught-by-hand tuna and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certified salmon, with all packaging and silverware biodegradable or compostable. For more information, visit justpoke.com.

About Conscious Hospitality Group

Based in Seattle, Conscious Hospitality Group is a growth equity investor that provides incubation, capital, and connections to grow purpose-driven concepts. CHG evaluates investments based on environmental, social and governance factors as it believes companies that practice responsibility will outperform their competitors. CHG looks for brands with a unique story driven by purpose and ingrained sustainable practices into every aspect of the business.

