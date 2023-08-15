Pacific Pearl Hotels Modernizes its Financial Management Solution Systemwide

Aptech's financial management solutions are helping hotel companies of all sizes compete on the global stage, all while reacting to new challenges as they emerge. Tweet this

PVNG elevates hoteliers' ability to monitor their success. The tool features Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, General Ledger, Statistics, Financials, and Bank Reconciliation modules and seamless web browser navigation allowing hotels to upload their accounting data remotely. PVNG can be deployed as a hosted service and also offers OCR invoice processing, a myriad of payment options, drill-down capabilities in financial statements and reports, and the ability to handle single or multi-property accounting.

Leon said Pacific Pearl Hotels is planning on adding PVNG at new properties as they enter the system to make it better for everyone. At present there are nine hotels in the system, with more deals in the pipeline.

"Our people are extremely happy with PVNG," Leon said. "Integrating the solution with peripheral property systems has been challenging – not on the Aptech side, but due to third-party issues. In each instance, Aptech goes above and beyond what is required of them to help our other suppliers make the integration process work. It's because of Aptech's spectacular customer service, solution flexibility, and dedication to our success that we are adding Aptech's Execuvue business intelligence solution next. The information that Execuvue delivers is cutting edge and we don't want to operate without it."

Jill Wilder, Aptech Vice President, said the company is thrilled to expand on its long-term relationship with Pacific Pearl.

"As Pacific Pearl Hotels grows, we are honored to grow alongside them and equip them with accurate, reliable, and flexible financial management tools," Wilder said. "Aptech's financial management solutions are helping hotel companies of all sizes compete on the global stage, all while reacting to new challenges as they emerge."

