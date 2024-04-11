Pacific Shore Stones Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Distinction in the Natural Stone Industry

Pacific Shore Stones, a leader in the natural stone distribution sector, is thrilled to commemorate its 20th anniversary. This milestone represents twenty years of relentless innovation, exceptional service, and dedicated leadership in bringing the finest natural and engineered stone surfaces to the market.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 2004 with a single storefront in Los Angeles, California, Pacific Shore Stones has expanded into a national presence with 16 showrooms across the United States. Our evolution from a humble local supplier to a national beacon reflects our core values of resilience, innovation, and commitment. Over the years, we've not only broadened our footprint but also our product range and industry influence. Our portfolio now boasts over a thousand unique surface options, from traditional granite to the latest in engineered surfaces, catering to both residential and commercial projects. This diversity and quality have established new benchmarks in the industry and propelled our growth. In 2024, we are not merely celebrating past achievements but also looking forward to the future.

Marco A. Pereira, one of our founders, was recently honored with an invitation to speak at the Vitória Stone Fair, the very event that signified the beginning of our journey two decades ago. This full-circle moment highlights our deep-rooted connections in the industry and our ongoing commitment to innovation and mastery. Throughout the year, Pacific Shore Stones will host events and celebrations, inviting all to join us in marking our 20-year journey and envisioning our future successes. As we anticipate the future, Pacific Shore Stones is committed to sustaining our growth, exploring new technologies, and expanding our offerings to meet and surpass the evolving needs of our customers. We aim to continue our contributions to local communities through job creation and community engagement, reinforcing our commitment to being more than just a business.

We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to our talented and hardworking team, whose dedication has been instrumental in our success. "Every member of our staff has played a significant role in reaching this milestone," says Owner Marco A. Pereira. "Their passion and hard work have indeed made the last twenty years an incredible journey. We look forward to fostering our culture of distinction and innovation, as we continue to serve our communities and lead in the natural stone industry."

About Pacific Shore Stones

Pacific Shore Stones is a premier distributor of natural stone, quartz, and premium surfaces with 16 showrooms across the United States. Founded in 2004, the company offers a wide selection of granite, marble, travertine, quartz, porcelain, and other engineered surfaces. With a commitment to quality and customer service, Pacific Shore Stones is dedicated to providing the best products and services to both retail and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit www.pacificshorestones.com

