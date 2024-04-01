Pacific Sotheby's International Realty Strengthens Its Team with Top Producer Shawn Rodger

Shawn Rodger, a seasoned real estate professional with over 20 years of experience and a top-producing agent at Willis Allen Real Estate, has joined Pacific Sotheby's International Realty in San Diego. A fourth-generation San Diegan, Rodger's deep local roots and extensive knowledge of the San Diego market, particularly in North County, make her a valuable addition to the team. Her commitment to personalized client service and a track record of success align with Pacific Sotheby's values. Kellen Porter, VP & GM of Pacific Sotheby's, welcomes Rodger and expresses excitement about her joining the team, highlighting her expertise and dedication to excellence. Rodger's addition reinforces Pacific Sotheby's reputation for providing exceptional service and expertise in the real estate industry.
SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Sotheby's International Realty is thrilled to announce a new addition to their esteemed team, Shawn Rodger. A seasoned real estate professional with a distinguished history in the San Diego market, Rodger is a fourth-generation San Diegan, with over 20 years of unparalleled sales experience, previously holding the title of top-producing agent at Willis Allen Real Estate for over a decade.
Her familiarity with North County, cultivated through her upbringing in Point Loma and her experiences raising her family and building her home in La Jolla, provides her with extensive insight into the city's evolving real estate landscape. Her proven track record of sales, spanning the coastal corridor from Point Loma to Carlsbad, underscores her profound understanding of San Diego's communities and market dynamics.
What sets Rodger apart in the industry is not only her extensive experience but also her commitment to forming lasting partnerships with her clients. She prides herself on offering every client a personal level of service built on honesty, direct communication, and an effort to maximize the value of their home – a philosophy that resonates strongly with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's values.
Kellen Porter, Vice President & General Manager of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, enthusiastically welcomes Rodger to the team, stating, "Shawn embodies the caliber of talent that Pacific Sotheby's International Realty stands for. Her remarkable track record, local insights, and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our mission to offer unparalleled service to our clients. We are excited to have her on board and look forward to her success."
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty is renowned for its unwavering dedication to excellence within the real estate industry. Rodger's seamless alignment with the company serves to fortify its position as the foremost choice for discerning clients, reinforcing a reputation for exceptional service and expertise.
