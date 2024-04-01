Pacific Sotheby's International Realty Strengthens Its Team with Top Producer Shawn Rodger

"Shawn embodies the caliber of talent that Pacific Sotheby's International Realty stands for. Her remarkable track record, local insights, and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our mission to offer unparalleled service to our clients." Post this

What sets Rodger apart in the industry is not only her extensive experience but also her commitment to forming lasting partnerships with her clients. She prides herself on offering every client a personal level of service built on honesty, direct communication, and an effort to maximize the value of their home – a philosophy that resonates strongly with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's values.

Kellen Porter, Vice President & General Manager of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, enthusiastically welcomes Rodger to the team, stating, "Shawn embodies the caliber of talent that Pacific Sotheby's International Realty stands for. Her remarkable track record, local insights, and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our mission to offer unparalleled service to our clients. We are excited to have her on board and look forward to her success."

Pacific Sotheby's International Realty is renowned for its unwavering dedication to excellence within the real estate industry. Rodger's seamless alignment with the company serves to fortify its position as the foremost choice for discerning clients, reinforcing a reputation for exceptional service and expertise.

