Pacific Sotheby's International Realty Welcomes the Avant Team, Led by Southern California Real Estate Leaders Peter Au, Alice Schroeder, and Julie Tran

"This partnership gives our team the global access we've been seeking," said Peter Au. "Through Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, we now have direct connections across key Pacific-Asia markets, offering greater exposure and opportunities for our clients." Post this

Rooted in Southern California, the Avant Team represents clients in both residential and commercial real estate. Their work spans first-time buyers, seasoned investors, small business owners, and institutional partners, reflecting the broad range of clients they serve across the region.

"While residential real estate remains at the core of what we do, the commercial side of our business is also important," said Alice Schroeder. "Helping small business owners secure their first brick-and-mortar space is something we truly pride ourselves on."

The team's relationship-driven philosophy is supported by multilingual capabilities in Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Vietnamese, Farsi, and Spanish. Their leadership within the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) is longstanding, with Alice Schroeder serving as incoming President of the Orange County chapter and both Peter Au and Julie Tran having previously served as Past Presidents.

A key part of the team's community commitment includes annual homeownership education, hosting fairs that guide families and first-time buyers through the path to owning a home. "Our annual homeownership fair allows us to open doors for families and first-time buyers," said Julie Tran. "Providing clear, accessible education is one of the most impactful ways we can help people take their first step toward owning a home."

"We're incredibly excited to welcome the Avant Team to Pacific Sotheby's International Realty," said Martha Mosier, President of the firm. "Their impeccable reputation for client service, multicultural reach, and deep knowledge of Southern California real estate align beautifully with our vision of delivering best-in-class service across every price point and property type."

About Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 2008, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty is a premier residential brokerage specializing in Southern California's luxury market. With over 500 real estate professionals in 12 offices throughout Orange and San Diego counties, the firm is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty affiliates globally. As part of the Sotheby's International Realty network, Pacific Sotheby's provides its advisors and clients with access to 26,000 professionals in 1,100 offices across 84 countries and territories. For more information, visit pacificsothebysrealty.com

