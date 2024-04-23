Pacific Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council Celebrates Excellence in Supplier Diversity

"By fostering connections with MBEs, procurement professionals, and buying agents, we set the stage for innovation, collaboration, and excellence in supplier diversity," Patricia Crenshaw, Pacific Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council President & CEO. Post this

"At the heart of our procurement conference and awards celebration is the commitment to propel minority business enterprises (MBEs) toward unparalleled growth opportunities," said Patricia Crenshaw, President and CEO of the Pacific Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council. "By fostering connections with MBEs, procurement professionals and buying agents, we are setting the stage for innovation, collaboration, and excellence in supplier diversity. It is a privilege to honor those organizations and individuals who not only remain committed to this cause but lead by example in creating a more inclusive and prosperous future for minority-owned businesses."

The Wednesday evening Supplier Diversity Awards Gala will recognize excellence in business and supply chain diversification. Award categories and nominees are:

Corporate Advocate of the Year: Republic Services, Arizona State University , Arizona Public Services

, Arizona Public Services MBE Advocate of the Year: Krue Industrial

Regional Corporation of the Year: Southwest Gas, Salt River Project (SRP)

National Corporation of the Year: Republic Services, T-Mobile

Supplier of the Year - Class 1: SanTrac Technologies, Dave Scott & Associates

& Associates Supplier of the Year - Class 2: Great Impact, Krue Industrial, SealRight Paving

Supplier of the Year - Class 4: WorldWide Technology, Leadpoint Business Services, Valor Global, Global Market Innovators

About the Pacific Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council

The Pacific Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council (PSWMSDC), founded in 1993, is the Arizona and San Diego County-based affiliate – one of 23 regional affiliates - of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The mission of the PSWMSDC is to grow Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) in its region by providing certification, advocation, development, and connections that directly help its MBE members achieve business growth and success. The PSWMSDC serves as a vital member of the NMSDC network by providing a local touchpoint for expanding the interests of their certified minority businesses and corporate members. The PSWMSDC's vision is to become the innovative leading organization in the NMSDC by serving as a vital resource to their MBEs and corporations, driving reductions in the economic disparity gap, and positively impacting the communities the organization serves.

Media Contact

Cheryl McCants, Impact Consulting Enterprises, 646-872-2377, [email protected], www.eimpactconsulting.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Impact Consulting Enterprises