Pacific Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council Celebrates Excellence in Supplier Diversity

Harriet Michel, former NMSDC president and CEO to provide the keynote message for Pacific Southwest MSDC's annual business conference. Under the leadership of Patricia Crenshaw, participants will celebrate "The POWER of US." The conference and Supplier Diversity Awards celebrate the power that minority business enterprises (MBEs) hold in today's dynamic business environment.
PHOENIX, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pacific Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council today announced its annual Procurement Conference + Business Opportunity Fair kicks off in Tempe, AZ. This two-day event brings minority business owners, corporate procurement representatives, and government agency leads together to foster growth and innovation through increasing spend with minority-owned businesses and diversifying the supply chain. The celebration culminates with a gala in downtown Phoenix where business leaders, companies, and supplier diversity professionals will be honored for their commitment to minority-owned businesses in the Arizona and San Diego areas.
This year's conference theme, "The POWER of US," underscores the power of minority business enterprises (MBEs) in today's dynamic business environment. The keynote message around resilience and the importance of hiring and supporting businesses owned by people of color will be delivered by renowned business advocate and supplier diversity expert, Harriet Michel. Michel, now the CEO of HR Michel, served the National Minority Supplier Development Council for 22 years as president and CEO.
"At the heart of our procurement conference and awards celebration is the commitment to propel minority business enterprises (MBEs) toward unparalleled growth opportunities," said Patricia Crenshaw, President and CEO of the Pacific Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council. "By fostering connections with MBEs, procurement professionals and buying agents, we are setting the stage for innovation, collaboration, and excellence in supplier diversity. It is a privilege to honor those organizations and individuals who not only remain committed to this cause but lead by example in creating a more inclusive and prosperous future for minority-owned businesses."
The Wednesday evening Supplier Diversity Awards Gala will recognize excellence in business and supply chain diversification. Award categories and nominees are:
- Corporate Advocate of the Year: Republic Services, Arizona State University, Arizona Public Services
- MBE Advocate of the Year: Krue Industrial
- Regional Corporation of the Year: Southwest Gas, Salt River Project (SRP)
- National Corporation of the Year: Republic Services, T-Mobile
- Supplier of the Year - Class 1: SanTrac Technologies, Dave Scott & Associates
- Supplier of the Year - Class 2: Great Impact, Krue Industrial, SealRight Paving
- Supplier of the Year - Class 4: WorldWide Technology, Leadpoint Business Services, Valor Global, Global Market Innovators
About the Pacific Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council
The Pacific Southwest Minority Supplier Development Council (PSWMSDC), founded in 1993, is the Arizona and San Diego County-based affiliate – one of 23 regional affiliates - of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The mission of the PSWMSDC is to grow Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) in its region by providing certification, advocation, development, and connections that directly help its MBE members achieve business growth and success. The PSWMSDC serves as a vital member of the NMSDC network by providing a local touchpoint for expanding the interests of their certified minority businesses and corporate members. The PSWMSDC's vision is to become the innovative leading organization in the NMSDC by serving as a vital resource to their MBEs and corporations, driving reductions in the economic disparity gap, and positively impacting the communities the organization serves.
