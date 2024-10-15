Pacific Track PT40 Telematics Box Certified as CARB Clean Truck Check "Continuously Connected Device"

Having telematics, ELD, and CARB Clean Truck Check all in one device, both for J1939 and J1979 vehicles, is a very attractive package for fleet operators. Post this

"When our customers asked us to obtain CARB certification, we didn't realize what a big task and complex process it would be", said Bernard Debbasch, CEO of Pacific Track. "But we are certainly pleased with the result of this work, both for the benefit to customers and for its positive impact on the environment in general."

Debbasch added: "Having telematics, ELD, and CARB Clean Truck Check all in one device, both for J1939 and J1979 vehicles, is a very attractive package for fleet operators, and we hope they can take full advantage of this entire suite of capabilities. That said, for those operators that want to keep a different telematics device that is already installed, they can still install the PT40 for Clean Truck Check since the CARB feature operates independently of any telematics platform."

Pacific Track products, including already available CTC-compliant PT40 devices, are integrated with dozens of leading ELD hours of service (HOS) applications and telematics platforms and are sold through a network of solution providers in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

More information about the CARB CTC program can be found at: https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/our-work/programs/CTC.

About Pacific Track

Founded in 2015, Pacific Track develops reliable and cost-effective automotive aftermarket telematics solutions. The company focuses on delivering innovative end-to-end solutions addressing solution provider needs, including devices, cables, software integration tools, and cloud services.

