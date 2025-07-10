Pacific Wall Systems' Leah Wimberly Becomes First Woman Appointed to WWCCA Executive Board in 124-Year History

"This industry offers meaningful careers for everyone, and I'm honored to represent both my peers and competitors on the WWCCA Executive Board." - Leah Wimberly Post this

A respected construction leader with more than 17 years of industry experience, Wimberly has spent her entire career at Pacific Wall Systems, a woman-owned union specialty contractor based in Southern California. She began as an estimator and project manager before becoming principal in 2022. In her current role, she oversees estimating, contract negotiations, and project strategy, supporting clients in healthcare, security, retail, and education sectors.

In addition to the Executive Board, Wimberly holds active leadership roles on several WWCCA committees, including:

Mental Health Committee

Safety Committee

Women in Construction Committee

125-Year Anniversary Planning Committee

Groundbreakers Committee

She has also contributed to labor agreement negotiations with Finishers and labor-management relations with Carpenters, helped launch the WWCCA Groundbreakers Committee to support emerging leaders, and spoken at key industry events, including the 2023 Wall and Ceiling Conference panel "Building Together – Women in Construction" and the Legends and Groundbreakers Roundtable. Further, Wimberly represented WWCCA at the Finishing Industries Forum, collaborating with International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) leadership on workforce and innovation goals, and joined fellow members on a visit to the Carpenters' International Training Center in Las Vegas to meet with labor leaders and discuss training, technology and the future of the industry.

"We're proud to have Leah's voice at the table," said Nick Carrillo, Vice President and incoming CEO of WWCCA. "She brings a valuable perspective and collaborative mindset that contributes to the continued growth of our industry. Her insight, energy and dedication to our mission have already made a strong impact."

Wimberly's appointment is not only a professional milestone, but a personal one. Her father, Daryl Wimberly, served on the WWCCA Board of Directors and now sits on its Advisory Board. "I've really leaned on him and his invaluable experience and perspective, while still offering my own ideas and strategies," says Wimberly. The two recently collaborated on the preservation of a historic ceiling for seismic retrofitting — a project Daryl had originally worked on decades earlier. He even brought a young Leah, pink hard hat in tow, to visit the jobsite.

In addition to her WWCCA work, Wimberly has served on the board of WiOPS (Women in Construction Operations) since 2016 and is a founding member of Women Working Together (WWT), a cross-industry initiative uniting and advancing professionals in architecture, engineering, and construction. She holds a C-2 Contractor's License and has served as a judge for NAIOP SoCal Awards Gala over the past three years.

Wimberly further credits her success to the support of countless industry mentors — both men and women — who guided her early in her career. "When I first became involved in WWCCA, I just wanted to learn as much as I could — attending education sessions, leadership trainings, networking events, and shadowing leaders in the field," says Leah. "I'm incredibly grateful to those who came before me, and I consider it a privilege to now help promote growth and support the future of our industry."

She also offers advice to others pursuing leadership: "Lean on the people around you. Make sure the work you're doing is something you're passionate about — whether it's innovation, safety, mentorship, or long-term industry growth. Passion is what sustains us and drives real impact. And if there's something you want, ask for it."

Pacific Wall Systems

Pacific Wall Systems, Inc. is a woman-owned, union drywall contractor based in Anaheim, California. With a portfolio of high-quality, award-winning work since 2000, the company serves a range of clients and sectors — from healthcare and security to education and retail — while fostering a culture of inclusion, respect, and long-term partnerships.

Western Wall and Ceiling Contractors Association

Western Wall and Ceiling Contractors Association is one of the oldest and most influential contractor associations in the Western United States, representing over 85 signatory contractors across California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. For 124 years, WWCCA has led the industry through innovation, education, labor relations, industry promotion and supporting social services.



