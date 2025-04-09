Pacific Wine & Food Classic Returns to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

"This year, we're rolling out the red carpet for our very own 'restaurant royalty'—the many local chefs and restaurants that play a role in shaping Southern California's vibrant food scene," explains Pamela Waitt, President of OC Restaurant Association, and founder of Pacific Wine & Food Classic. Post this

This year's event will see the addition of The Dessert Garden, a fresh, new experience designed to celebrate the artistry of desserts with a strollable sweet oasis, where creativity blooms in every bite. It will also see the debut of the Paso Roble Lounge Experience, which will showcase the extraordinary wines of Paso Robles Wine Country, Guests will also be able to experience a 20-foot hand-crafted charcuterie experience, presented by Lover Boards.Full list of event highlights to be revealed in the coming weeks.

TICKETS TO PACIFIC WINE & FOOD CLASSIC

Pacific Wine & Food Classic takes place at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort (1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach, CA, 92660). All guests must be age 21+ with valid ID to attend. This is a ticketed event and the public may purchase tickets online at https://pacificwineandfood2025.eventbee.com. The Pacific Wine & Food Classic is an outdoor event that takes place rain or shine.

ABOUT PACIFIC WINE & FOOD CLASSIC

Pacific Wine & Food Classic is a world-class culinary experience celebrating the bounty of Southern California. Guests are invited to experience the perfect Orange County day, enjoying live entertainment, indulging in bites from more than 35 local top chefs and restaurants, explore over 75 wines, and partake in creative, hand-crafted cocktails. Tickets are limited to ensure an absolute quality experience, free from overcrowding. For more information, visit https://pacificwineandfood.com/.

