Pacific Workplaces Appoints Ben Wright as Chief Growth Officer to Lead Expansion and Capital Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Workplaces (PAC), a leading provider of flexible office and coworking solutions across California and Nevada, today announced the appointment of Ben Wright as Chief Growth Officer. In this newly created executive role, Wright will lead the company's expansion strategy and oversee capital formation initiatives as PAC positions itself to double its portfolio within the next few years.

Wright brings extensive experience in scaling flexible workspace platforms and structuring strategic growth initiatives. Most recently, he served as an executive overseeing partnerships at IWG, the world's largest flexible workspace operator. In that role, he worked closely with strategic partners to expand IWG's footprint and strengthen its partnership-driven growth model.

At Pacific Workplaces, Wright will be responsible for driving new market development, acquisitions, landlord alliances, and strategic partnerships, while also leading fundraising efforts to support the company's next phase of expansion. His mandate includes developing equity capital strategies, cultivating investor relationships, and aligning capital deployment with disciplined operational growth.

"Ben brings exactly the blend of industry expertise, partnership experience, and capital markets leadership we need at this stage," said Laurent Dhollande, CEO of Pacific Workplaces. "His background at IWG gives him a deep understanding of how to scale a flexible workspace platform through strong landlord and investor relationships. Just as important, Ben is a strong cultural fit for PAC. Our 'We Care' culture defines how we serve our members, support our team, and partner with landlords and investors. Ben understands that sustainable growth must be rooted in trust, integrity, and long-term value creation."

Pacific Workplaces has built a strong regional platform known for hospitality-driven service, community engagement, and operational excellence. As demand for flexible workspace continues to evolve, PAC is focused on expanding in a disciplined manner while preserving the service quality and culture that differentiate the brand.

"I'm excited to join Pacific Workplaces at such a pivotal moment," said Wright. "PAC has built an impressive platform and reputation. I look forward to accelerating growth, strengthening partnerships, and helping scale the company responsibly while maintaining its strong culture and member-first approach."

This appointment marks a significant milestone in Pacific Workplaces' long-term strategy to expand its footprint, enhance shareholder value, and reinforce its position as a premier regional coworking operator.

Pacific Workplaces (PAC for short) are great coworking and flexible office places, with part-time and full-time furnished office spaces including virtual offices, private offices, dedicated desks, flex desks, and mini-suites, in a shared infrastructure environment, with curated communities that maximize networking opportunities and serendipity. Members have access to meeting rooms, coworking areas, business lounges, gig internet, phone answering services, and admin support under a Workplace-as-a-Service model. PAC centers are located in Northern California, and Nevada. All 17 locations are operated by PBC Management LLC under the Pacific Workplaces and NextSpace brands.

