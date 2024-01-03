Pacific Workplaces Cupertino Grand Opening on February 8, 2024!

Celebrating the opening of a new coworking space in Cupertino, CA to offer convenient workspace solutions to the Silicon Valley business ecosystem.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Workplaces (PAC), the San Francisco-based flexible office space provider, is opening a new coworking space in Cupertino, CA at 10080 N Wolfe Road. The grand opening celebration will take place on Thursday, February 8 from 3-5 pm.

"We are excited to open this location to continue to meet the needs of small and large Silicon Valley businesses, including many companies in the ecosystems of our neighbors like Apple, Adobe, LinkedIn, and Microsoft, with world-class coworking amenities in our super comfortable new Cupertino workplace," said Laurent Dhollande, CEO of Pacific Workplaces. "This is our 11th flexible office location in the San Francisco Bay Area and 18th overall."

The 14,928 square foot new coworking place features a mix of private offices and team rooms, flex desks, dedicated desks, 10 fully-equipped meeting rooms, phone booths for privacy, gig internet, virtual offices, cozy lounge areas, and fun, enjoyable events that allow members to network and get to know each other.

Keith Warner, Managing Partner of Pacific Workplaces has had a long-standing presence in Cupertino as the original space located at 19925 Stevens Creek Boulevard has been prominent in the business community since 1985. The move was officially announced this past October. "We have been supporting start-ups, entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, and branch offices of large national and international companies for several decades and are well-positioned to continue as the cornerstone of economic growth in the city of Cupertino," said Warner. He added, "We look forward to what the future holds in a brand-new facility."

Pacific Workplaces is bringing its own innovative style to coworking and wants to show off this freshly designed space with all the bells & whistles expected in a Silicon Valley flex work environment. The Grand Opening on February 8, 2024 is a free community event offering tours of the new space, plus fun giveaways and raffle prizes, so attendees should RSVP and register here. Pacific Workplaces encourages people to register soon as guests will be limited by the capacity of the floor.

About Pacific Workplaces

Pacific Workplaces (PAC for short) are great coworking and flexible office places, with a wide range of part-time and full-time furnished office spaces including virtual offices, private offices, dedicated desks, flex desks, and mini-suites, in a shared infrastructure environment, with curated communities that maximize networking opportunities and serendipity. Members have access to meeting rooms, coworking areas, business lounges, gig internet, phone answering services, and admin support under a Workplace-as-a-Service model. PAC centers are located in Northern California, Nevada and Arizona. All 18 locations are operated by PBC Management LLC under the Pacific Workplaces and NextSpace brands.

[email protected]

