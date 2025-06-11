Pacific Workplaces Expands in Cupertino, CA as Demand for Flexible Office Space Grows

Coworking space provider grows footprint near Apple's Cupertino Campus

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Workplaces (PAC), the San Francisco-based coworking and hybrid work solutions provider, is expanding its presence in Cupertino with an additional 5,280 square feet of flex office space at 10080 N Wolfe Road. The new lease will bring the total footprint of the location to over 20,000 square feet, further strengthening the company's position in Silicon Valley's evolving coworking market.

This expansion comes in response to sustained demand for flexible office solutions, particularly in high-tech corridors like Cupertino. Pacific Workplaces opened its existing space at the Wolfe Road location in January 2024 featuring 50 private offices, 10 fully equipped meeting rooms, an open coworking area offering a mix of dedicated and flex desks, gig internet, virtual offices, and fun events that foster opportunities for members to connect. The new section, which will adjoin the current facility, is set to include 24 additional private offices and two new meeting rooms.

"Since opening last year, this location has remained at full capacity," said Keith Warner, Managing Partner at Pacific Workplaces. "The demand hasn't let up, especially with all the companies in the AI field seeking space in Cupertino, – startups, consultants, and hybrid teams keep looking for flexible, professional space that doesn't come with sky-high rent. This expansion helps us keep up."

According to recent market data from Cushman & Wakefield, Silicon Valley's office vacancy rates in Q1 2025 finished at 21.1% – a marginal improvement from 22.3% one year ago. The trend towards remote work has gradually shifted to permanent in-office or hybrid schedules, but businesses continue to prioritize shorter lease commitments, turnkey services, and adaptable layouts. Pacific Workplaces also has another Silicon Valley location at 84 W Santa Clara Street in Downtown San Jose, for a total of 17 locations across California and Nevada.

CEO Laurent Dhollande emphasized the strategic importance of the location. "Being close to the campuses of Apple, Microsoft, Google, Netflix and many other big and small high-tech companies is of great value since so many of our members do business with them. The additional inventory will allow us to better serve companies seeking a Silicon Valley outpost, so when we saw the opportunity to expand our presence in the building we jumped on it."

Construction of the expansion space is scheduled to be completed by November 2025, and people interested can lock-in pre-opening deals by registering their interest on the Pacific Workplaces website.

