Pacific Workplaces Opens New Coworking Location in Cupertino, CA

Flexible office space provider Pacific Workplaces announces new Silicon Valley coworking place near Apple's Cupertino Campus.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Workplaces (PAC), the San Francisco-based coworking company and hybrid work solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it is opening a new flex office space at 10080 N Wolfe Road, Suite 200 in Cupertino, CA. The space totals 14,928 square feet and will feature 50 private offices, 10 fully equipped meeting rooms, an open coworking area offering a mix of dedicated and flex desks, gig internet, virtual offices, and fun events that foster opportunities for members to connect. The space is walking distance to Main Street Cupertino offering easy access to retail, restaurants, and entertainment with close proximity to the main Apple Campus.

Laurent Dhollande, CEO of Pacific Workplaces, said, "This brand new location demonstrates our unwavering commitment to Silicon Valley and to improving our ability to serve the ecosystem of companies like Apple, LinkedIN, Microsoft, Facebook, SugarCRM, NetApp, Juniper Networks, Fortinet, and so many others our members do business with."

Pacific Workplaces has another thriving Silicon Valley location at 111 N Market Street in Downtown San Jose, for a total of 18 locations, in California, Nevada, and Arizona.

Keith Warner, Managing Partner at Pacific Workplaces, added, "I'm excited to continue our long-standing presence in Cupertino. We expect most of our existing members down the street to transition over to this new state-of-the-art coworking space. Having already incubated over 4,000 small businesses in Cupertino, this new space ensures innovators and entrepreneurs will have a premier space to collaborate and thrive for years to come."

Construction is scheduled to be completed by November 30, 2023 and people interested can lock-in pre-opening deals by registering their interest on the Pacific Workplaces website.

About Pacific Workplaces

Pacific Workplaces (PAC for short) are great coworking and flexible office places, with a wide range of part-time and full-time furnished office spaces including virtual offices, private offices, dedicated desks, open coworking, and mini-suites, in a shared infrastructure environment, with curated communities that maximize networking opportunities and serendipity. Members have access to meeting rooms, coworking areas, business lounges, gig internet, phone answering services, and admin support under a Workplace-as-a-Service model. PAC centers are located in Northern California, Nevada and Arizona. All 18 locations are operated by PBC Management LLC under the Pacific Workplaces and NextSpace brands.

Media Contact

Kim Seipel, Pacific Workplaces, 1 800-835-3525, [email protected], https://pacificworkplaces.com/

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Pacific Workplaces