Pacific Workplaces Opens New Coworking Location in San Jose, CA

Flexible office space provider Pacific Workplaces announces new Silicon Valley coworking place in Downtown San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Workplaces (PAC), the San Francisco-based coworking company and hybrid work solutions provider, proudly announces that they are opening a new flexible office space at 84 W Santa Clara Street, 7th Floor in San Jose, CA. Spanning 12,965 square feet, this innovative facility was designed by Workplace Studio and features 51 private offices, 6 fully equipped meeting rooms, flex desks and dedicated workstations, gig internet, virtual offices, and curated events to foster networking and growth opportunities.

Owned by the privately held real estate investment, development, and management firm Pestana Properties, the "84 West" building – which is concluding a multi-year transformative renovation – offers upscale, hospitality-forward finishes and amenities including a conference center, tenant lounge, fitness center, secure underground executive parking, and convenient access to parking garages. Its prime, central Downtown San Jose location near San Pedro Square places it within a five-minute walk to dozens of hotels, restaurants, and retail outlets.

Laurent Dhollande, CEO of Pacific Workplaces, expressed enthusiasm for the company's expansion stating, "Our new location underscores our steadfast commitment to Silicon Valley and enhancing our support for the ecosystem of leading companies that our members work for and collaborate with daily. Our proximity to large companies who have made the South Bay their home like Adobe, Cisco, eBay, Nvidia, PayPal and others, is another reason why many companies choose to locate in our Downtown San Jose center. "

Pacific Workplaces has another thriving Silicon Valley location at 10080 N Wolfe Road, Suite SW3-200 in Cupertino, CA, for a total of 18 locations, in California, Nevada, and Arizona.

Keith Warner, Managing Partner at Pacific Workplaces noted, "Building on our legacy of incubating businesses in the South Bay, this new coworking space will continue our tradition of ensuring our members have a professional environment to collaborate and grow their ventures."

Prospective members are invited to explore pre-opening deals available through the Pacific Workplaces website. Construction is scheduled to be completed by September 30, 2024. The company anticipates welcoming a diverse community of professionals eager to leverage the advantages of its newest San Jose coworking location.

Pacific Workplaces (PAC for short) are great coworking and flexible office places, with a wide range of part-time and full-time furnished office spaces including virtual offices, private offices, dedicated desks, open coworking, and mini-suites, in a shared infrastructure environment, with curated communities that maximize networking opportunities and serendipity. Members have access to meeting rooms, coworking areas, business lounges, gig internet, phone answering services, and admin support under a Workplace-as-a-Service model. PAC centers are located in Northern California, Nevada and Arizona. All 18 locations are operated by PBC Management LLC under the Pacific Workplaces and NextSpace brands.

