Pacific Workplaces to Launch New Offering at Vornado Realty Trust's 315 Montgomery Street in San Francisco

Coworking operator signs two-floor lease at Vornado's Iconic Financial District Office Campus

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Workplaces, a San Francisco–based operator of coworking spaces, today announced the signing of a new lease at Vornado Realty Trust's 315 Montgomery Street in San Francisco's Financial District. The 29,524-square-foot space, spanning the 9th and 10th floors, further expands the company's footprint within the city's most established and prestigious office campus. The new coworking location is scheduled to open in May 2026.

A leading Financial District office property, 315 Montgomery Street is part of Vornado's three-building campus that also includes the landmark 555 California Street, formerly known as the Bank of America building, and 345 Montgomery Street, which will soon be home to the new San Francisco campus of the Wharton School of Business. Together, the campus totals approximately 1.8 million square feet in the heart of San Francisco's Central Business District.

The partnership between Pacific Workplaces and Vornado underscores the enduring demand for well-located, hospitality-driven workspace solutions in premier urban office environments, particularly among professional services firms, high tech companies, hybrid teams, and businesses seeking flexibility without compromising on amenities, address quality or building stature.

"Pacific Workplaces is the perfect addition to 315 Montgomery Street while complementing our 555 California campus and its wide array of offerings," said Glen J. Weiss, Executive Vice President, Director of Office Leasing & Co-Head of Real Estate, Vornado Realty Trust. "Their service-oriented model and flexible platform are uniquely positioned to meet the demands of the modern workplace and will successfully serve our 555 California ecosystem."

"This lease represents an important strategic expansion for Pacific Workplaces in downtown San Francisco," said Laurent Dhollande, CEO of Pacific Workplaces. "315 Montgomery is a highly recognizable Financial District address, and this new location allows us to deliver the combination of flexibility, hospitality, rich amenities, and professional environment that today's businesses increasingly value. We are proud to partner with Vornado, one of the country's leading REITs and owner of a national trophy office portfolio."

Pacific Workplaces will offer a mix of private offices, coworking memberships, meeting rooms, and virtual office solutions at the location, serving entrepreneurs, large enterprises, remote and hybrid teams, satellite office users, and established firms seeking a high-quality workplace presence in downtown San Francisco.

As part of Vornado's 555 California campus WorkLife program, all tenants have access to The Montgomery Room, an exclusive tenant amenity lounge located on the 17th floor of the building. The Montgomery Room offers a sophisticated retreat with conference rooms, phone booths, and a sleek lounge area complete with a curated bar, kitchen and two beautifully appointed outdoor terraces.

555 California features San Francisco's only purpose-built Town Hall, which can host a variety of events such as live global presentations, financial road shows, new product announcements and premieres. Vornado's WorkLife amenity program also includes a Bright Horizons daycare center, The Bay Club, a modern fitness and wellness center, 575 Dock parking spaces and a wide array of indoor and outdoor programming. The campus is currently home to five food & beverage options, including the Vault Garden on the plaza and The Vault Steakhouse, which is housed in a former bank vault.

Pacific Workplaces was represented in the transaction by Erik Sorenson, CEO of Veracity Commercial. Vornado was represented by an in-house team led by Paul Heinen and Edward Riguardi along with a CBRE team led by Bill Cumbelich and Angus Scott.

About Pacific Workplaces

Pacific Workplaces is a San Francisco–based coworking operator offering private offices, dedicated desks, meeting rooms, and virtual office solutions for established businesses, entrepreneurs, and distributed teams seeking a high-touch, hospitality-driven workplace experience, with flexible terms.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and one of the nation's leading owners, managers, and developers of office and retail assets, with a portfolio concentrated in trophy properties in New York City and premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco.

Media Contact

Kim Seipel, Pacific Workplaces, 1 800-835-3525, [email protected], https://pacificworkplaces.com/

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SOURCE Pacific Workplaces