Pacifica and OPUS Archives Welcome the Lithuanian President, Dr. Gitanas Nausėda, and First Lady, Diana Nausėdienė, to the Marija Gimbutas Library & Archives

"This bold and urgent call to action aligns with my presidential commitment and Pacifica's vision of making depth psychological education, research, and services accessible to all." – Dr. Leonie H. Mattison, Pacifica President and CEO Tweet this

Guided by Pacifica's Special Collections Librarian, Richard Buchen, First Lady Diana Nausėdienė underscored the vital role and far-reaching impact of OPUS in advancing the research of scholars committed to preserving cultural traditions. President Nausėda, a collector of old books, took great interest in seeing Gimbutas' book collection. He was particularly interested in her copy of her 1946 doctoral dissertation, which was completed in Germany, and had signatures on the inner cover page that he recognized as important Lithuanian intellectuals.

Towards the conclusion of their visit, President Nausėda expressed his vision for OPUS to digitize the Gimbutas collection, thereby ensuring worldwide accessibility. As Pacifica's President & CEO, Dr. Leonie H. Mattison, notes, "This bold and urgent call to action aligns with my presidential commitment and Pacifica's vision of making depth psychological education, research, and services accessible to all. I couldn't be prouder of how Pacifica and Opus came together to support this historic visit to our campus and in continuing opportunities to fulfill our commitment to tending soul in and of the world."

Dr. Maren Hansen, OPUS Board member who co-hosted the tour with President Mattison said, "We are honored by this visit from President Nausėda and First Lady Nausėdienė, as well as by the presence of Marija Gimbutas' daughter, Zivile. Our study of the material of the Gimbutas archives brings the material alive, making it a living archive."

OPUS is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve, develop, and extend to the world the archival collections and libraries of eminent scholars in the fields of Jungian and depth psychology, mythology and the humanities. OPUS holds collections of numerous depth psychologists such as James Hillman, and mythologists including Marija Gimbutas and Joseph Campbell. The OPUS archives at the campuses of Pacifica Graduate Institute are open by appointment only and may be contacted via email at [email protected].

Pacifica Graduate Institute, the proud host of OPUS Archives, stands as an accredited graduate school offering master's and doctoral degree programs under the mission to foster creative learning and research in the fields of psychology, mythology, and the humanities, framed in the traditions of depth psychology. For more information, please visit www.pacifica.edu.

About Pacifica Graduate Institute:

Pacifica Graduate Institute is an accredited graduate school offering masters and doctoral degree programs in the traditions of depth psychology. Our educational environment nourishes respect for cultural diversity and individual differences, and our students have access to an impressive array of educational resources on Pacifica's two campuses, both of which are located a few miles south of Santa Barbara, California

About OPUS Archives and Research Center:

Located on the campuses of Pacifica Graduate Institute in Santa Barbara, California, OPUS is a dynamic center for the advancement of the fields of depth psychology, mythology and the humanities. The mission of OPUS Archives and Research Center is to preserve, develop and extend to the world the archival collections and libraries of eminent scholars in the fields of depth psychology, mythology and the humanities. OPUS is a "living archive" and offers scholarships, research grants, educational programs, community events, and research access to the collections, both physically and digitally.

Media Contact

Marketing Department, Pacifica Graduate Institute, 1 805-879-7300, [email protected], https://www.pacifica.edu/

SOURCE Pacifica Graduate Institute