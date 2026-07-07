Pacifica Graduate Institute Announces 2026 Conference - Goddess-Makers: Oracles of the Creative in an Age of Collapse

We are living through a time of remarkable cultural upheaval. A depth psychological understanding of history and mythology remind us that in times of uncertainty, it is often the creative imagination that helps us see beyond disruption to new possibilities. Post this

The conference will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and performances that illuminate how creativity becomes more than expression—it becomes a way of listening for what is seeking to emerge. Featured speakers include Pacifica faculty Elizabeth Nelson and Emily Lord-Kambitsch, artist Kim Krans, and Emmy-winning writer and producer Cheri Steinkellner. Participants can choose from diverse learning modalities, including multi-panel presentations, creative workshops, embodied rituals, and arts-based research sessions, each designed to honor the many ways we come to know, create, and transform.

Event Details:

Dates: August 28–30, 2026

Location: Ladera Lane Campus, Pacifica Graduate Institute, Santa Barbara, CA

Format: Hybrid (on-campus and live-streamed)

Registration: Now open at https://extension.pacifica.edu/goddess-makers-oracles-of-the-creative-in-an-age-of-collapse/

"We are living through a time of remarkable cultural upheaval. A depth psychological understanding of history and mythology remind us that in times of uncertainty, it is often the creative imagination that helps us see beyond disruption to new possibilities. Goddess-Makers 2026 is an invitation to gather with scholars, artists, mythologists, screenwriters, authors and creative practitioners who are exploring the deeper archetypal movements shaping our time. I am confident Goddess-Makers 2026 will inspire participants to engage our contemporary challenges not only with insight, but with imagination, wisdom, and hope," said Pacifica's Interim Provost and Vice President of Lifelong Learning, Loralee M. Scott, MFA.

Drawing upon Jungian and archetypal psychology, feminist theory, mythology, and the arts, the conference will examine how one can stand consciously in this historical moment of collapse. This is a unique opportunity to engage with history's mythical oracles—often women—whose authority arose through descent. These myths remind us that collapse is not the end but a passage through which persona gives way to authentic authority. Whether attending in person or virtually, participants will be part of a global conversation aimed at using the creative feminine as a force for transformation and renewal.

About Pacifica Extension and International Studies

Pacifica Extension is committed to cultivating world changers who are able to bring depth psychological scholarship and practices to the real world challenges of the 21st century. We do this by reimagining the online and on-campus learning experience to create interactive communities of learners where connection, imagination, science and soul join together for a transformative educational experience. Our vision is to make the depth-oriented, soul-based and forward-thinking scholarship that is representative of Pacifica Graduate Institute available to a broader world in a way that is relevant and applicable for today's global professional and lifelong learners.

About Pacifica Graduate Institute

Pacifica Graduate Institute is an accredited graduate school in Santa Barbara, California, offering master's and doctoral programs in psychology, humanities, and mythological studies. For nearly fifty years, Pacifica has remained dedicated to its mission of "tending soul in and of the world."

Media Contact

Marketing Department, Pacifica Graduate Institute, 1 (805) 969-3626, [email protected], pacifica.edu

SOURCE Pacifica Graduate Institute