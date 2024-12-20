Pacifica Graduate Institute Announces the Pacifica Promise Program to Transform Mental Health Education on California's Central Coast

The Pacifica Promise is more than just a program—it's Pacifica's call to action. Through education and collaboration, we are developing transformative solutions to systemic challenges, ensuring every community has access to the mental health support it needs. Post this

The Pacifica Promise Program addresses these disparities by advancing depth psychological education and creating sustainable career pathways for individuals from underserved communities. "The Pacifica Promise is more than just a program—it's Pacifica's call to action," said Dr. Leonie H. Mattison, President and CEO of Pacifica Graduate Institute. "Through education and collaboration, we are developing transformative solutions to systemic challenges, ensuring every community has access to the mental health support it needs."

The program is founded on four core pillars to address California's mental health crisis and advance holistic health equity:

Community Collaboration: Building multi-sector partnerships with schools, healthcare providers, youth services, and community organizations to address mental health challenges and drive systemic change.

Access and Pathways: Creating supported pathways for individuals from underserved communities to enter mental health professions, facilitating transitions from youth education to advanced degrees tailored to local needs.

Scholarships for Diverse Students: Offering scholarships to students from underserved communities to build a diverse mental health workforce, supporting them in becoming licensed practitioners dedicated to their regions.

Workforce Development and Support: Providing mentorship, academic guidance, career services, and lifelong learning to equip practitioners for successful careers and address critical workforce shortages.

Rooted in nearly 50 years of depth psychology expertise, Pacifica Graduate Institute is uniquely positioned to launch this bold initiative, which reimagines the intersection of education, training, and mental health care.

"Pacifica Promise is visionary in its scope, yet clear-eyed in its focus on the concrete necessities for providing a systemic and soulful remedy for the psychological suffering of underserved communities on the Central Coast," said Dr. Dylan Francisco, co-chair of the Depth Psychology with Specialization in Jungian and Archetypal Studies Program. By emphasizing collaboration and community impact, the Pacifica Promise Program seeks to build a healthier and more resilient California.

Tax-deductible contributions can be made to the Pacifica Promise program, a fiscal sponsorship fund of the Santa Barbara Foundation. This program underscores Pacifica's dedication to innovation, unlocking opportunities for strategic partnerships and meeting essential funding goals.

For more information or to donate, please visit Pacifica Promise or contact [email protected].

About Pacifica Graduate Institute

Pacifica Graduate Institute is a globally recognized leader in depth psychology education and research. For nearly five decades, Pacifica has been at the forefront of innovative approaches to learning and societal impact, addressing some of the most pressing challenges of our time. The Institute has established an educational environment that nourishes respect for cultural diversity and individual differences, and an academic community that fosters a spirit of free and open inquiry.

Joyce Familara, Pacifica Graduate Institute, 1 1 805 679 6111 111, [email protected], https://www.pacifica.edu/

