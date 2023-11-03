Pacifica Graduate Institute Welcomes Dr. Anselmo Villanueva as Vice President of People, Culture, and Inclusion

Pacifica Graduate Institute is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Anselmo Villanueva as the inaugural Vice President of People, Culture, and Inclusion. Dr. Villanueva brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to accessibility, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (ADEIB) to Pacifica, reinforcing the institution's dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive academic community.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacifica Graduate Institute is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Anselmo Villanueva as the inaugural Vice President of People, Culture, and Inclusion. Dr. Villanueva brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to accessibility, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (ADEIB) to Pacifica, reinforcing the institution's dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive academic community.

In his new role, Dr. Villanueva will institute the new People, Culture and Inclusion division which will include the Human Resources function. With profound experience and understanding of the importance of deep collaboration and data-driven decision making, he will work closely with the Pacifica and local communities to expand the Institute's ADEIB strategic goal. Dr. Villanueva is eager to ensure that they become integral components of the Pacifica experience for students, employees and the broader community.

"I am very excited to be the inaugural Vice President of People, Culture, and Inclusion at Pacifica Graduate Institute," said Dr. Villanueva. "I am eager to work with staff, faculty, and administrators in the areas of accessibility, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Having been born and raised in Santa Barbara, I am very happy to return to where my life started."

Championing the value of a diverse and inclusive environment, Dr. Villanueva will work to develop a vision and effective strategy to create a strong culture for diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) at Pacifica. The Vice President will actively engage across the internal and local communities to further behaviors, attitudes, and policies supporting DEIB across all facets of campus life, while collaborating with various stakeholders in assessing barriers and creating strategies and operational plans that cultivate and maintain a thriving diverse institution.

"I look forward to working with students, staff, faculty, President Leonie H. Mattison, and the Board of Trustees to keep true to the mission and vision of Pacifica Graduate Institute," Dr. Villanueva added. "I will ensure that accessibility, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are part of everything that we do on campus and in the community. I am excited to implement initiatives."

Dr. Villanueva has strong roots and relationships in the Santa Barbara and educational communities. After attending local schools, including San Marcos High School and Santa Barbara City College, he went on to complete his undergraduate degree at UCLA, a master's degree in Bilingual Education in USC, and then to University of Oregon for a Ph.D. in Multicultural Education. Dr. Villanueva began his career as a teacher in Ventura County before embarking on an award-winning, professional journey that took him to positions in ADEIB, including for the Eugene Public Schools in Oregon, Pacific Resources in Education and Learning in Hawaii, and recently as the Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Santa Barbara City College. His extensive work on various multicultural-focused boards, nonprofits, mentorship programs, and projects, including a recent one focused on Filipino and Filipino American History in Santa Barbara, bring a wealth of expertise and tools to this position at Pacifica.

As Pacifica's President and CEO, Dr. Leonie H. Mattison, notes, "At Pacifica Graduate Institute, we care deeply about our people as they are the heart and soul of our mission. Dr. Villanueva impressed those involved in the nationwide search process as a skillful connector and communicator who understands our motto, Anima mundi colendae gratia, 'For the sake of tending soul in and of the world,' which the entire Pacifica community holds dear. His deep commitment to and wide breadth and depth of experience incorporating local cultural elements to ensure that people feel welcomed, valued and included will be instrumental in helping Pacifica to cultivate a thriving campus culture as we grow and expand globally."

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Villanueva is a devoted family man. He is married to Rose Mary, a retired middle school teacher, and they have one son, Martín, who will continue to live and work in Oregon. Of Filipino and Pacifica Islander heritage, Dr. Villanueva is also bilingual in Spanish and English.

Pacifica Graduate Institute warmly welcomes Dr. Anselmo Villanueva as Vice President of People, Culture, and Inclusion and looks forward to the positive impact he will have on the institution's mission of education and inclusivity.

About Pacifica Graduate Institute:

Pacifica Graduate Institute is an accredited graduate school offering masters and doctoral degree programs in the traditions of depth psychology. Our educational environment nourishes respect for cultural diversity and individual differences, and our students have access to an impressive array of educational resources on Pacifica's two campuses, both of which are located a few miles south of Santa Barbara, California

Media Contact

Krystyna Knight, Pacifica Graduate Instutute, 1 2404217772, [email protected], https://www.pacifica.edu/

SOURCE Pacifica Graduate Instutute