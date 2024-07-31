Pacifica Hotels Chooses Schoox to Transform Training Across the Organization

"It is critical for us that we are able to run reports to track compliance and performance against our goals, strategy, and industry standards." —Myisha Smith, Corporate Director of Training, Pacifica Hotels Post this

"It is critical for us that we are able to run reports to track compliance and performance against our goals, strategy, and industry standards," said Myisha Smith, Corporate Director of Training for Pacifica Hotels. "We needed a contemporary learning platform to easily generate reports and dashboards with detailed insights into all training and development activities and compliance data."

In Schoox, Pacifica Hotels found a solution that provides effortless tracking of learner advancement, swift access to organization-wide compliance data, and the ability to delve into individual locations and team member performance.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Pacifica Hotels to provide a comprehensive learning management solution that will create a positive business impact on their operations," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "Together, we will empower employees at all levels to achieve their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the company's success."

Pacifica Hotels follows a consistent strategy for its expanding collection of thriving hotels and restaurants: select high-quality properties, refurbish them with unique designs, appoint skilled, entrepreneurial managers, and offer guests exceptional service at reasonable prices. Schoox will become a valuable tool to support their blueprint for success.

Over 3,000 organizations globally rely on Schoox to modernize training, engage team members, boost employee retention, and improve guest satisfaction.

"Pacifica Hotels regards team members as their most valuable asset," Smith said. "The company is dedicated to offering training that enhances personal growth and aligns with our dedication to delivering outstanding guest service."

About Pacifica Hotels

Pacifica Hotels was formed in 1993 to consolidate the hospitality operations of Invest West Financial Corporation, which has been involved in the acquisition, development, refurbishing and operating of quality hotel properties and other commercial real estate properties for over 30 years. Today, Pacifica Hotels is the largest owner and operator of boutique hotels on the Pacific coast. Pacifica Hotels' 34 independent and flagged properties in key California cities from San Diego to San Francisco, as well as Hawaii, feature outstanding locations, AAA 3 and 4-diamond ratings, upgraded amenities and high standards of guest service. For complete hotel descriptions and reservations, visit http://www.pacificahotels.com.

About Schoox

Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren't cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning easy, accessible, rewarding, and fun, we help you get everyone more excited about their career development. Learners can "up" their skills, grow on the job, and get more done—and you can measure the impact of their awesome accomplishments. Schoox powers people-focused learning experiences organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Sullivan, Schoox, 1.703.283.9272, [email protected], https://www.schoox.com/

SOURCE Schoox