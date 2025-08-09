Pack4 Expands Caribbean Operations with Second Facility in Puerto Rico

Pack4, a leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial packaging, has expanded its Caribbean operations with the opening of a second facility in Puerto Rico. The 20,000-square-foot facility in Vega Baja enhances Pack4's ability to provide just-in-time delivery, customized inventory programs, and next-day service to customers throughout Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

LAWRENCE, Mass., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pack4 continues its rapid expansion in the Caribbean with the addition of a second facility in Puerto Rico. The new 20,000-square-foot location in Vega Baja strengthens the company's ability to support customers' supply chain needs with next-day delivery and customized inventory programs across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

"Material deliveries to the Caribbean market can be inconsistent due to shipping and weather issues," said Andrew Slater, Pack4's Vice President of Supply Chain Services. "Our job is to make certain we have what our customers need for day-to-day production in stock for immediate delivery. Let us worry about the logistics of getting material to the islands, warehousing, and delivering it — it's what we do well."

Pack4 stocks a broad range of packaging products, including:

Boxes, tape, strapping, bags, and stretch wrap

Cores and roll cradles

Shipping supplies, packaging equipment, and maintenance/safety supplies

The company also specializes in custom packaging solutions, such as corrugated packaging, corrugated plastic, transport cases, wood crates, and foam fabrication. Services include design and engineering, prototyping and short-run production, supply chain management, equipment technical support, and assembly and fulfillment.

Pack4's vertically integrated business model combines industrial packaging distribution with protective packaging manufacturing, offering a single-source supply chain solution. "Our rapid growth in the Caribbean is due to our ability to both manufacture and distribute quality industrial packaging products," said Jim Barenboim, CEO of Pack4. "We are a single-source supply chain option for industrial packaging in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic."

About Pack4 LLC

Founded in 2009 by four partners as Packaging Partners/Pack4, the company was created to offer a comprehensive range of packaging products and exceptional customer service. Today, Pack4 is a fast-growing, innovative packaging provider manufacturing custom protective packaging and supplying stock packaging products across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.

Pack4 continues to push the boundaries of the customer-supplier relationship by maximizing cost savings through a complete single-source model. By building strong partnerships and deeply understanding customers' needs, Pack4 identifies opportunities to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Pack4 is ISO 9001:2015 certified in both Manufacturing and Distribution as well as HUBZone certified.

For more information, visit https://pack4.com/

