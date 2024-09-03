Pack4 Receives HUBZone Certification from U.S. Small Business Administration

We are proud to be recognized as a HUBZone business, which not only supports our local community but also strengthens our position as a supplier for federal contracts. Post this

"Receiving this certification is a significant milestone for Pack4," said Jim Barenboim, CEO at Pack4. "We are proud to be recognized as a HUBZone business, which not only supports our local community but also strengthens our position as a supplier for federal contracts. The HUBZone certification enables Pack4 to assist Federal agencies and subcontractors meet their set aside targets and expand our reach and ability to serve a wider range of industries. Pack4 will continue its mission of providing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions while contributing to the economic vitality of historically underutilized communities," Barenboim stated.

To achieve HUBZone certification, Pack4 had to meet specific criteria outlined by the SBA that includes 35% or more of its employees residing within HUBZone regions. As a certified HUBZone small business, Pack4 may receive program benefits including eligibility for HUBZone set-aside awards, competitive and sole source contracting, 10% price evaluation preference in full and open contract competitions, as well as subcontracting opportunities.

For more information about Pack4, and our HUBZone certification, please visit https://pack4.com/hubzone-certified-packaging-supplier/

About Pack4: Pack4 specializes in the design and manufacturing of protective packaging and packaging services for a variety of industries. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Pack4 delivers custom solutions to meet the unique needs of its customers. Pack4 is an innovative packaging company that provides quality, cost-effective packaging solutions and expertise in integrated supply chain management. We serve customers in a wide range of industries from six locations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Pack4 is known for providing quality, cost-effective packaging solutions and expertise in integrated supply chain management. Pack4 recently opened a new 138,000 square foot headquarters in Lawrence, MA to provide greater manufacturing capacity and distribution capabilities and to keep pace with the strong growth in our business. Our manufacturing expertise and distribution capabilities set us apart and enable us to provide vertically integrated, single-source packaging solutions. For more information visit https://pack4.com/

