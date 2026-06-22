Packetalk Technologies to Debut New In-Car Mobile ALPR System at Police Security Expo 2026

Public safety agencies are being asked to do more with fewer resources while adapting to rapidly changing deployment requirements. At the Police Security Expo 2026, Packetalk Technologies will unveil its new In-Car Mobile ALPR System, a fully mobile, edge-powered platform designed to help agencies deploy ALPR capabilities faster, operate without fixed infrastructure, and bring greater flexibility to today's dynamic public safety environments.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Packetalk Technologies will introduce its new In-Car Mobile ALPR System at the 2026 Police Security Expo in Atlantic City, showcasing a deployment-focused platform designed to support today's rapidly evolving public safety environments.

Built around flexibility and mobility, Packetalk's In-Car Mobile ALPR System is designed to help agencies deploy ALPR capabilities quickly, adapt to changing field conditions, and support overt or covert deployments without relying on fixed infrastructure.