Packetalk Technologies to Debut New In-Car Mobile ALPR System at Police Security Expo 2026

Public safety agencies are being asked to do more with fewer resources while adapting to rapidly changing deployment requirements. At the Police Security Expo 2026, Packetalk Technologies will unveil its new In-Car Mobile ALPR System, a fully mobile, edge-powered platform designed to help agencies deploy ALPR capabilities faster, operate without fixed infrastructure, and bring greater flexibility to today's dynamic public safety environments.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Packetalk Technologies will introduce its new In-Car Mobile ALPR System at the 2026 Police Security Expo in Atlantic City, showcasing a deployment-focused platform designed to support today's rapidly evolving public safety environments.
Built around flexibility and mobility, Packetalk's In-Car Mobile ALPR System is designed to help agencies deploy ALPR capabilities quickly, adapt to changing field conditions, and support overt or covert deployments without relying on fixed infrastructure.
The platform combines live video and ALPR functionality within a fully mobile, edge-powered architecture designed for patrol integration, temporary deployments, regional enforcement initiatives, and rapidly changing deployment environments.
Public safety agencies today continue to face increasing pressure to respond quickly while balancing staffing realities, temporary mission requirements, infrastructure limitations, and shifting deployment priorities. Packetalk's new mobile platform was developed specifically around those real-world challenges.
Deployment Flexibility Without Fixed Infrastructure Limitations
Unlike traditional fixed infrastructure deployments, Packetalk's In-Car Mobile ALPR System is designed to support mobility and rapid deployment flexibility.
Key advantages include:
- Move in-car ALPR systems from vehicle to vehicle in minutes
- Support overt or covert deployments
- Deploy rapidly from patrol vehicles or temporary assets
- Operate without fixed infrastructure requirements
- Combine live video and ALPR functionality within a single device
- Adapt to changing field conditions and deployment priorities
- Operate independently or integrate into existing systems
The system was designed to support a broad range of public safety workflows, including patrol activities, interdiction initiatives, temporary task force deployments, investigations, regional enforcement efforts, narcotics operations, and mobile public safety initiatives.
Built Around Real-World Deployment Challenges
Packetalk Technologies developed the platform around the realities agencies are navigating today, where deployment flexibility, mobility, interoperability, and adaptability increasingly matter.
Rather than focusing on permanent infrastructure models, the platform was designed to support agencies that require technology capable of moving where resources are needed most.
"This platform was built around the real-world deployment challenges agencies face today," said Tamer Zakhary, CEO of Packetalk Technologies. "Priorities change quickly. Agencies increasingly need technology that can be rapidly deployed, repositioned, and adapted without the limitations of permanent infrastructure."
See Packetalk's In-Car Mobile ALPR System at the Atlantic City Police Security Expo
Attendees visiting Packetalk Technologies at Atlantic City Police Security Expo will have the opportunity to:
- See live demonstrations
- Explore rapid deployment workflows
- Review overt and covert deployment configurations
- Discuss deployment strategies with the Packetalk team
- Learn how agencies can deploy mobile ALPR capabilities without permanent infrastructure limitations
Event Information
Police Security Expo 2026
June 23–24, 2026
Atlantic City Convention Center
Booth #2145
About Packetalk Technologies
Packetalk Technologies develops public safety technology solutions designed for real-world deployment environments. The company focuses on practical, field-proven platforms that help agencies improve visibility, deployment flexibility, interoperability, and mission readiness across dynamic public safety environments.
For more information or to schedule a demonstration during Police Security Expo, visit:
https://packetalk.net/acpse2026
Media Contact
Raymond Hayling, HHW Group, 1 973-397-5352 x700, [email protected], packetalk.net
SOURCE HHW Group
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