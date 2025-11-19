Packetalk to Sponsor the 4th Annual "Pig Roast Bowl Series -- Law Enforcement Edition"

PaceTalk Technologies (PackeTalk), a leading provider of public-safety cameras, networking equipment, ALPR (automatic license-plate-recognition) systems and mobile surveillance trailers, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 4th annual Pig Roast Bowl Series Law Enforcement Edition, hosted by the South Florida Police Benevolent Association. The event will take place Saturday, November 22 at Tropical Park in Miami, and benefits the association's Love Fund, supporting the families of fallen officers.
LYNDHURST, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PaceTalk Technologies (PackeTalk), a leading provider of public-safety cameras, networking equipment, ALPR (automatic license-plate-recognition) systems and mobile surveillance trailers, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 4th annual Pig Roast Bowl Series Law Enforcement Edition, hosted by the South Florida Police Benevolent Association. The event will take place Saturday, November 22 at Tropical Park in Miami, and benefits the association's Love Fund, supporting the families of fallen officers.
"We are honored to join the South Florida PBA in supporting the brave men and women who keep our communities safe," said Tamer Zachary, CEO at Packetalk. "This event is a great opportunity to meet our public-safety colleagues in a relaxed, family-friendly setting, and to share how our surveillance cameras, networking gear, ALPR systems and mobile trailer solutions help agencies enhance situational awareness and improve response."
Visit Our Tent — See the Latest in Public-Safety Tech
Attendees are invited to stop by PackeTalk's tent on-site to:
- Meet our team of public-safety specialists
- View live demonstrations of our product lines: surveillance cameras, networking infrastructure, ALPR systems and trailer-based mobile units
- Learn how local agencies are leveraging our solutions to monitor critical assets, secure perimeters, detect license plates, and deploy surveillance wherever it's needed
- Enter a raffle or receive a commemorative PackeTalk item for event attendees
Explore Our Solutions
For more information about our core product categories, please visit:
- Cameras: https://packetalk.net/camera/
- Networking Equipment: https://packetalk.net/network/
- Software Systems: https://packetalk.net/software/
- Mobile Surveillance Trailers: https://packetalk.net/trailer/
You can also learn more about our full public-safety portfolio at www.packetalk.net.
About PackeTalk Technologies
Pacetalk specializes in delivering end-to-end public-safety solutions designed for law-enforcement agencies, municipalities and critical infrastructure operators. Our offerings include high-resolution surveillance cameras, ruggedized networking equipment built for harsh environments, and mobile trailer-based surveillance units for rapid-deployment scenarios and drone trailers. With a commitment to quality, innovation and service, we support our customers in protecting people, property and communities.
About the Pig Roast Bowl Series – Law Enforcement Edition
The Pig Roast Bowl Series is organized by the South Florida PBA and serves as a fun-filled competition and fundraiser benefiting the Love Fund, Inc., which aids families of fallen officers when no other support is available. This year's edition will include cook-off teams, live music, food tastings, games and pop-ups, all for a good cause.
Media Note: Members of the press wishing to schedule interviews or to tour Packetalk's display at the event, please contact Sean Bergert at 201-355-3323 or [email protected].
Media Contact
Sean Bergert, PackeTalk Technologies, 1 201-355-3323, [email protected], packetalk.net
SOURCE PackeTalk Technologies
