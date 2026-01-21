Packline And UltraSource LLC Introduce The New Vacuum Lifter With Built-In Weigh Scale To Ensure Packing Accuracy

"By integrating precise weight verification directly into the lifting process, Packline's Vac-Line system ensures only correctly filled boxes are handled—eliminating packing errors, improving safety and delivering total confidence in weight compliance." Post this

The solution was developed in response to a challenge faced by a food processing customer, where each packed box was required to contain two 10 kg bags, giving a total weight of 20 kg. Occasional packing errors—such as a missing bag—led to underweight boxes, quality issues and costly rework.

To eliminate this risk, Packline engineered a vacuum lifting system with an integrated weighing function, allowing each box to be automatically weight-checked before it is lifted and transferred.

Built-In Weight Verification at the Point of Lift

The Vac-Line system combines ergonomic vacuum lifting with precise weight control, ensuring that only correctly filled boxes are handled and moved further down the production line.

Key features and benefits include:

Integrated weigh scale – Automatically measures the weight of every box during lifting, removing the risk of under-filled packages leaving the packing station.

Pre-set target weight function – Operators can program the required box weight to ensure consistent packing across all shifts and operators.

Traffic light indicator system – Clear visual feedback on the lifting head alerts operators instantly: green for correct weight, red for underweight and yellow for attention or adjustment.

High accuracy design – Ideal for applications with strict weight compliance, helping to reduce waste, errors and customer complaints.

Proven Results on the Production Line

The Vac-Line Vacuum Lifter with Built-In Weigh Scale was seamlessly integrated into the customer's existing production line, with minimal training required. The impact was immediate:

100% packing accuracy, with all boxes confirmed at the correct weight before lifting

Improved operational efficiency, reducing downtime, rework and process interruptions

Enhanced operator safety, removing the need for manual handling and manual weight checks

Lower operating costs, by preventing incorrect shipments, returns and associated losses

A Smarter Approach to Quality-Controlled Lifting

By embedding precise weight verification directly into the lifting process, the Vac-Line system transforms vacuum lifting into a powerful quality control tool. The result is improved productivity, higher product integrity and greater confidence in packing operations.

For manufacturers in the food, pharmaceutical and general packaging sectors where weight compliance is critical, the Vac-Line Vacuum Lifter with Built-In Weigh Scale offers a reliable and innovative solution to modern material handling challenges.

For more information, visit www.packline.co.uk or contact UltraSource LLC for sales and support in the USA.

