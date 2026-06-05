Packline Announces New Stainless Steel Vacuum Lifter For Safe Handling Of Food Ingredient Sacks In Cleanroom Environments

This bespoke Vac-Line® stainless steel vacuum lifter enables food manufacturers to safely handle and empty ingredient sacks in cleanroom environments while maintaining the highest standards of hygiene, efficiency, and operator safety. Post this

The customer required a lifting system capable of safely handling 25kg (55lbs) ingredient sacks from pallets positioned on a mezzanine floor and transferring them directly to processing vessels. A key requirement was the ability to split and empty the sacks while maintaining continuous vacuum suction, ensuring controlled handling and complete discharge of the product contents.

Due to the hygienic and wet production environment, the vacuum lifting equipment was required to meet stringent food industry standards. Packline therefore engineered the system entirely from stainless steel and incorporated an IP65-rated protection kit, making it suitable for wash-down procedures and food manufacturing environments where hygiene and cleanliness are critical.

To accommodate the elevated mezzanine floor layout, Packline developed a bespoke vacuum lifting frame with an extended column height, providing the additional reach and lifting capability required by the customer's operation. Working closely with the project team throughout the design process, Packline adapted the solution as the production facility evolved, ensuring the final equipment met all operational and ergonomic requirements.

The completed system consists of a two-joint swing arm stainless steel vacuum lifter featuring an extended frame and IP65 protection package. The vacuum suction head securely grips the ingredient sacks, lifts them from the pallet at mezzanine level, and transfers them directly to the processing vessels. The sacks remain under vacuum throughout the emptying process, ensuring efficient transfer of ingredients, complete product discharge, reduced waste, and improved operator safety.

Advanced Vacuum Lifting Solutions for Food Processing Applications

Packline's Vac-Line® range of vacuum lifting equipment is designed to improve workplace safety, reduce manual handling risks, and increase productivity across a wide range of industries. Manufactured at Packline's UK production facility, these high-quality vacuum lifters provide reliable performance for demanding industrial applications including food processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical production, FMCG operations, warehousing, and logistics.

The new stainless steel vacuum sack lifter demonstrates Packline's commitment to delivering bespoke material handling solutions that meet the specific requirements of customers operating in highly regulated environments.

Key Features and Benefits

Bespoke vacuum lifting solutions manufactured to customer specifications

UK-designed and manufactured Vac-Line® vacuum lifting equipment

High-quality, precision-engineered vacuum lifters

Standard lifting capacity up to 100kg for sacks, boxes, and containers

Stainless steel construction available for hygienic environments

IP65-rated protection for wash-down and wet production areas

Reduced manual handling and improved operator safety

Suitable for food, pharmaceutical, medical, FMCG, warehousing, and industrial sectors

Efficient handling and complete emptying of ingredient sacks

Improved productivity and process efficiency

Supporting Safe and Hygienic Food Manufacturing

As food manufacturers continue to invest in automation, workplace safety, and hygienic production systems, demand for specialist lifting equipment capable of operating in cleanroom and wash-down environments continues to grow. Packline's latest stainless steel vacuum lifting solution provides food processors with a reliable method of handling ingredient sacks safely while maintaining product quality and operational efficiency.

Packline's engineering team works closely with customers to develop tailored lifting and handling solutions that address unique production challenges, helping businesses improve safety, reduce operator fatigue, and enhance manufacturing performance.

Availability

The stainless-steel vacuum lifter is available directly from Packline Materials Handling in the UK and through Ultrasource LLC, Packline's authorised distributor in the United States.

For Further Information

Packline Materials Handling Ltd

The Fulcrum, Vantage Way

Poole, Dorset BH12 4NU

United Kingdom

Website: www.packline.co.uk

Learn more about Packline's range of lifting and handling equipment for rolls, reels, drums, barrels, sacks, and containers.

USA Distributor – Ultrasource LLC

1414 West 29th Street

Kansas City, MO 64108-3604

United States

Website: www.ultrasourceusa.com

For a full list of worldwide distributors, please visit the Packline website.

Media Contact

Paul Winter, Packline Ltd, 44 (0)1202 307700, [email protected], https://www.packline.co.uk/

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SOURCE Packline Ltd