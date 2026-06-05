Packline Announces New Stainless Steel Vacuum Lifter For Safe Handling Of Food Ingredient Sacks In Cleanroom Environments

Packline Materials Handling, a leading manufacturer of specialist lifting and handling equipment, has announced the production of a new bespoke stainless steel vacuum lifter designed specifically for handling food ingredient sacks in cleanroom and hygienic food processing environments. The solution is available worldwide through Packline and its USA distributor, Ultrasource LLC.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Packline Materials Handling, a leading manufacturer of specialist lifting and handling equipment, has announced the production of a new bespoke stainless steel vacuum lifter designed specifically for handling food ingredient sacks in cleanroom and hygienic food processing environments. The solution is available worldwide through Packline and its USA distributor, Ultrasource LLC.
Packline has successfully designed and supplied a custom stainless steel vacuum lifting solution for a food processing customer requiring the safe and efficient handling of powdered food ingredient sacks within a newly constructed cleanroom production facility.
The customer required a lifting system capable of safely handling 25kg (55lbs) ingredient sacks from pallets positioned on a mezzanine floor and transferring them directly to processing vessels. A key requirement was the ability to split and empty the sacks while maintaining continuous vacuum suction, ensuring controlled handling and complete discharge of the product contents.
Due to the hygienic and wet production environment, the vacuum lifting equipment was required to meet stringent food industry standards. Packline therefore engineered the system entirely from stainless steel and incorporated an IP65-rated protection kit, making it suitable for wash-down procedures and food manufacturing environments where hygiene and cleanliness are critical.
To accommodate the elevated mezzanine floor layout, Packline developed a bespoke vacuum lifting frame with an extended column height, providing the additional reach and lifting capability required by the customer's operation. Working closely with the project team throughout the design process, Packline adapted the solution as the production facility evolved, ensuring the final equipment met all operational and ergonomic requirements.
The completed system consists of a two-joint swing arm stainless steel vacuum lifter featuring an extended frame and IP65 protection package. The vacuum suction head securely grips the ingredient sacks, lifts them from the pallet at mezzanine level, and transfers them directly to the processing vessels. The sacks remain under vacuum throughout the emptying process, ensuring efficient transfer of ingredients, complete product discharge, reduced waste, and improved operator safety.
Advanced Vacuum Lifting Solutions for Food Processing Applications
Packline's Vac-Line® range of vacuum lifting equipment is designed to improve workplace safety, reduce manual handling risks, and increase productivity across a wide range of industries. Manufactured at Packline's UK production facility, these high-quality vacuum lifters provide reliable performance for demanding industrial applications including food processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical production, FMCG operations, warehousing, and logistics.
The new stainless steel vacuum sack lifter demonstrates Packline's commitment to delivering bespoke material handling solutions that meet the specific requirements of customers operating in highly regulated environments.
Key Features and Benefits
- Bespoke vacuum lifting solutions manufactured to customer specifications
- UK-designed and manufactured Vac-Line® vacuum lifting equipment
- High-quality, precision-engineered vacuum lifters
- Standard lifting capacity up to 100kg for sacks, boxes, and containers
- Stainless steel construction available for hygienic environments
- IP65-rated protection for wash-down and wet production areas
- Reduced manual handling and improved operator safety
- Suitable for food, pharmaceutical, medical, FMCG, warehousing, and industrial sectors
- Efficient handling and complete emptying of ingredient sacks
- Improved productivity and process efficiency
Supporting Safe and Hygienic Food Manufacturing
As food manufacturers continue to invest in automation, workplace safety, and hygienic production systems, demand for specialist lifting equipment capable of operating in cleanroom and wash-down environments continues to grow. Packline's latest stainless steel vacuum lifting solution provides food processors with a reliable method of handling ingredient sacks safely while maintaining product quality and operational efficiency.
Packline's engineering team works closely with customers to develop tailored lifting and handling solutions that address unique production challenges, helping businesses improve safety, reduce operator fatigue, and enhance manufacturing performance.
Availability
The stainless-steel vacuum lifter is available directly from Packline Materials Handling in the UK and through Ultrasource LLC, Packline's authorised distributor in the United States.
For Further Information
Packline Materials Handling Ltd
The Fulcrum, Vantage Way
Poole, Dorset BH12 4NU
United Kingdom
Website: www.packline.co.uk
Learn more about Packline's range of lifting and handling equipment for rolls, reels, drums, barrels, sacks, and containers.
USA Distributor – Ultrasource LLC
1414 West 29th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108-3604
United States
Website: www.ultrasourceusa.com
For a full list of worldwide distributors, please visit the Packline website.
Media Contact
Paul Winter, Packline Ltd, 44 (0)1202 307700, [email protected], https://www.packline.co.uk/
SOURCE Packline Ltd
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